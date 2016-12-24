1 de 28 | People make their way next to an illuminated Christmas tree at central Omonoia square in Athens, Greece (REUTERS, X03653, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

2 de 28 | A Christmas tree lights near damaged buildings during Christmas eve in al-Hamidiyah neighbourhood in the old city of Homs (REUTERS, X03682, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

3 de 28 | Members of the Cryophile amateurs winter swimmers club celebrate the upcoming Christmas and New Year in Krasnoyarsk (REUTERS, X01151, Copyright 2000 Adobe Systems Incorporated)

4 de 28 | Members of the Cryophile amateurs winter swimmers club celebrate the upcoming Christmas and New Year in Krasnoyarsk (REUTERS, X01151, Copyright 2000 Adobe Systems Incorporated)

5 de 28 | People gather by a Christmas tree near damaged buildings during Christmas eve in al-Hamidiyah neighbourhood in the old city of Homs (REUTERS, X03682, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

6 de 28 | Akram Abu al-Foz, decorates a christmas tree from empty shells he collected and drew on, in the rebel held besieged city of Douma (REUTERS, X03669, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

7 de 28 | Man dressed as Father Frost, the equivalent of Santa Claus, plays with children on the eve of Catholic Christmas at the "Stalin Line" memorial near the village of Goroshki (REUTERS, X00829, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

8 de 28 | Iraqi Christians hold candles as they celebrate Christmas Eve at the Mar Shemoni church in the town of Bartella east of Mosul (REUTERS, X90085, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

9 de 28 | Winter swimmers enjoys a Christmas bath in Pantin (REUTERS, X90079, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

10 de 28 | Palestinian dressed as Santa Claus gestures as the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa arrives through an Israeli checkpoint to attend Christmas celebrations, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem (REUTERS, X02896, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

11 de 28 | A diver dressed in Santa Claus costume feeds animals at an aquarium ahead of Christmas day in Suzhou - CHNOUT 3TP EUO (REUTERS, X03234, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

12 de 28 | Akram Abu al-Foz takes a picture of a Christmas tree he decorated from empty shells which he collected and painted on, in the rebel held besieged city of Douma (REUTERS, X03669, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

13 de 28 | An illuminated Christmas tree is seen at a park in Pasay city, Metro Manila (REUTERS, X03761, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

14 de 28 | People wearing Christmas hats bath in a pool of apples during a Christmas service at a hot spring in Luoyang - CHNOUT EUO 3TP (REUTERS, X03234, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

15 de 28 | People make their way to the illuminated Syntagma square around the recently placed Ferris wheel on Christmas eve in Athens, Greece (REUTERS, X03653, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

16 de 28 | People wearing Christmas hats bath in a pool of watermelon peel during a Christmas service at a hot spring in Luoyang - CHNOUT EUO 3TP (REUTERS, X03234, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

17 de 28 | Coloured lights are seen as part of illuminations for the Christmas at a Christian neighborhood on the eve of Christmas celebrations in Islamabad (REUTERS, X01353, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

18 de 28 | A participant water skis with the (REUTERS, X01909, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

19 de 28 | People walk past an artificial decoration wreath hanging outside a shop selling various items for Christmas celebrations in Karachi (REUTERS, X02626, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

20 de 28 | A family takes photo at St. Mary (REUTERS, X02594, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

21 de 28 | Reindeer with (REUTERS, X01909, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

22 de 28 | A Santa Claus decoration sticker hangs on a stall where women go through various items to buy for Christmas celebrations in Karachi, (REUTERS, X02626, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

23 de 28 | People walk under christmas decorations during Christmas eve in al-Hamidiyah neighbourhood in the old city of Homs (REUTERS, X03682, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

24 de 28 | People pose for photographs next to Christmas decorations in Colombo, Sri Lanka (REUTERS, X02763, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

25 de 28 | The (REUTERS, X01909, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

26 de 28 | Boy with a Kalashnikov assault rifle poses for a photo on the eve of Catholic Christmas at the "Stalin Line" memorial near the village of Goroshki (REUTERS, X00829, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

27 de 28 | A man decorates a Christmas tree at the St. John Cathedral Church ahead of Christmas celebrations in Peshawar (REUTERS, X02543, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)