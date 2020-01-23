galería Hace 33 minutos Las fotos de los líderes mundiales en la ceremonia conmemorativa del Holocausto 1 de 20 | () 2 de 20 | () 3 de 20 | () 4 de 20 | ISRAEL-HISTORY-HOLOCAUST-DIPLOMACY-ARGENTINA (AFP, POOL) 5 de 20 | ISRAEL-HISTORY-HOLOCAUST-DIPLOMACY-ARGENTINA (AFP, POOL) 6 de 20 | ISRAEL-HISTORY-HOLOCAUST-DIPLOMACY (AFP, POOL) 7 de 20 | Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem (VIA REUTERS, X02440) 8 de 20 | Azerbaijan (REUTERS, X90084) 9 de 20 | World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre in Jerusalem (ABIR SULTAN, X80003) 10 de 20 | World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre in Jerusalem (ABIR SULTAN, X80003) 11 de 20 | World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre in Jerusalem (ABIR SULTAN, X80003) 12 de 20 | World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre in Jerusalem (ABIR SULTAN, X80003) 13 de 20 | World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre in Jerusalem (ABIR SULTAN, X80003) 14 de 20 | Montenegro President President Milo Djukanovic takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the World Holocaust Forum at the World Holocaust Forum, at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre in Jerusalem (REUTERS, X90084) 15 de 20 | Latvia (REUTERS, X90084) 16 de 20 | World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre in Jerusalem (ABIR SULTAN, X80003) 17 de 20 | Swiss Cardinal Kurt Koch takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the World Holocaust Forum at the World Holocaust Forum, at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre in Jerusalem (REUTERS, X90084) 18 de 20 | Croatia (REUTERS, X90084) 19 de 20 | World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre in Jerusalem (ABIR SULTAN, X80003) 20 de 20 | Spain (REUTERS, X90084) Por:Redacción Diario de Cuyo