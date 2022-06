1 de 1 | FILE PHOTO: Former Argentina captain and coach Diego Maradona watches the Primera D championship soccer match between Deportivo Riestra and San Miguel in Buenos Aires August 19, 2013. Maradona made his debut as a part-time consultant for Deportivo Riestra, an Argentine fifth-tier team. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci/File Photo-NARCH/NARCH30 (REUTERS, X90087)