Cazadora posa en tanga con sus "trofeos"
La mujer considera que cazar es "ideal, orgánico y sostenible" y asegura estar en contra de la cría intensiva de animales.
La cazadora neozelandesa Lucy Rose Jaine recibe amenazas de muerte en Instagram a causa de las fotografías que publica en la red social donde posa con sus 'trofeos', imágenes que algunos internautas consideran desagradables e irrespetuosas.
La mujer, de 29 años y madre de tres hijos de corta edad, está en contra de la cría intensiva de animales y considera que "cazar carne salvaje es ideal, orgánico y sostenible", publica el periódico The Sun.
"Los animales están viviendo una buena vida. Es gratis, es divertido y ayuda a los agricultores", argumenta la mujer, quien junto con su pareja Sharn va de caza entre cinco y ocho veces al mes. Además, llevan consigo también a sus hijos, a los que, según dice, "les encanta la aventura".
La familia caza principalmente cerdos salvajes, pero también ciervos, cabras o conejos, entre otros. El animal más grande que han abatido hasta el momento fue un jabalí de 108 kilos.
Jaine confiesa haber recibido amenazas y críticas por sus fotografías, en las que a veces posa en ropa interior con los animales muertos. Sin embargo, la mujer dice que no toma en serio esos comentarios ya que, aunque algunas personas expresan su disgusto porque están en contra de la crueldad animal, ella siempre respeta a sus presas durante la caza.
