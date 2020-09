��WANTED��for An Assault Shooting inside of 4077 Boston Rd #EastChester #Bronx @NYPD47Pct on09/21/20 at 7:20 PM Reward up to $2500��Seen them?Know who they are?��Call 1-800-577-TIPS or��DM us!☎️Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! @NYPDShea @NYPDDetectives @NYPDFIRSTDEP @NYPDChiefofDept @NY1 pic.twitter.com/YwL48YV083