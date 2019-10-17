#JokerChallenge: El complicado desafío viral de bailar como el Guasón
Mientras tanto, la película sigue liderando la taquilla en varias partes del mundo.
"Guasón", la película de Todd Phillips en la que Joaquin Phoenix interpreta al némesis de Batman y que suena como fuerte candidata al Oscar, sigue liderando la taquilla en varias partes del mundo tras establecer un récord para un lanzamiento en octubre en Estados Unidos, con 93,5 millones de dólares recaudados en su primer fin de semana.
“El Jajas Mexicano”. ���� #Joker #jokerchallenge #JokerMovie #FelizFinDeSemana pic.twitter.com/yCjVJPrZMq— TUIT DE CINE (@MeInteresaCINE) 11 de octubre de 2019
Pero el éxito no se frena en la pantalla grande. Las redes también están al rojo vivo con la cinta y el personaje, sobre todo a partir del surgimiento del reto viral #JokerChallenge.
#jokerchallenge pic.twitter.com/l1J2fbUs2T— Alejandro Garcia (@shonen_fiction) 17 de octubre de 2019
Varios usuarios en diversas partes del planeta empezaron a compartir con ese hashtag sus videos imitando el baile Phoenix cuando se pone en la piel del Guasón, al ritmo al ritmo de la canción Rock and Roll parte II de Gary Glitter.
ALRIGHT, JOKER CHALLENGE!!!�� Recreate the scene in the new movie Joker on the steps of him dancing and tag me in it. Whoever does it best will get to pick out a tub of their fav pre workout and I’ll be purchasing it for you. Can’t beat some free pre workout right!? THIS IS NOT A JOKE. (haha see what I did there) If you haven’t seen it yet you definitely have to it was brilliant. #joker #jokermovie #jokerchallenge #gym #gymfam #lift #justlift #legday #pr #bethehardestworkerintheroom