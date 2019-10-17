"Guasón", la película de Todd Phillips en la que Joaquin Phoenix interpreta al némesis de Batman y que suena como fuerte candidata al Oscar, sigue liderando la taquilla en varias partes del mundo tras establecer un récord para un lanzamiento en octubre en Estados Unidos, con 93,5 millones de dólares recaudados en su primer fin de semana.

Pero el éxito no se frena en la pantalla grande. Las redes también están al rojo vivo con la cinta y el personaje, sobre todo a partir del surgimiento del reto viral #JokerChallenge.

Varios usuarios en diversas partes del planeta empezaron a compartir con ese hashtag sus videos imitando el baile Phoenix cuando se pone en la piel del Guasón, al ritmo al ritmo de la canción Rock and Roll parte II de Gary Glitter.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

