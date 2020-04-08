La increíble transformación física de una anciana que se volvió viral
A través de Instagram Joan MacDonald compartió cómo meses de entrenamiento sirvieron para cambiar su figura de una manera rotunda.
Joan MacDonald es una anciana que hace algunos años decidió cambiar su estilo de vida por completo. Para mejorar su salud, tomó como meta comenzar un camino de entrenamiento para convertirse en una fisicoculturista.
Así, a través de las redes sociales muestra sus arduas rutinas y es conocida como “Train with Joan” y se ha convertido en una fuente de inspiración para los usuarios de Instagram.
Renegade Rows! These are a great way to get your heart rate up with just a light pair of dumbbells. The key is to maintain a pretty stiff plank while you’re doing them and try to keep the hips from twisting around too much . If you just have light dumbbells go for higher reps like I’m doing here. But you will be winded by the end of it. These are great for training glutes, abs, back, chest, triceps and biceps and even the front delts. ����. What doesn’t get trained with these?! ����♀️ I hope everybody is hanging in there and getting lots of work done around the house. I think I could spend another month easily decluttering the house and the garden shed. My gardens will be the trimmest they’ve ever been for early spring time let me tell you! ���� Outfit @womensbest I’m drinking the @womensbest BCAAS in iced tea flavor to help keep my aminos up as I train. If you have any questions please ask in the comments below ⬇️⬇️
Recientemente, la influencer publicó una comparativa entre su cuerpo pasado y el actual. En las imágenes se puede observar un rotundo cambio en la figura de la mujer.
En su publicación, incluyó un mensaje de inspiración dedicado a todos sus seguidores para que puedan inspirarse en sus logros.
El mensaje de inspiración de la anciana en su foto
Joane escribió: “Hace 3 años comencé este largo y lento viaje y recién ahora me doy cuenta que realmente no tiene final. Cada día me muevo en una dirección basada en mis decisiones. Cada mes es una nueva meta alcanzada. Cada año siento que cambié tanto que creo que no puedo cambiar más, y sin embargo lo hago. En este punto, me dí cuenta que realmente no tenemos límites. En cualquier momento podemos tomar la decisión de cambiar.
And here we have another day of training indoors. Today I did a circuit-style session that worked my entire body from head to toe. If you’d like to take a crack at it, please do and let me know how you go. My team and I are busy working on an ebook that will based on at-home training that you can do without equipment, and we hope this will be ready in a couple of weeks. In the meantime please enjoy these videos and you can find many more great ideas on @womensbest page. ���� The Total Body Circuit: Warm ups: Worlds greatest stretch 1 set per side Banded Lateral Walk 10 steps total per side Banded Lat Stretch 20 seconds per side —- A1) renegade rows 4 x 20 reps, 15 secs rest A2) sandbag deadlift to high pull 4 x 12 reps, 15 secs rest A3) Kettlebell Clean to Press 4 x 10-12 per side, 60 secs rest — B1) Sandbag Front Rack Lunge 4 x 20 total, 15 secs rest B2) Bent Over Kettlebell Row 4 x 12-16 per side, 15 secs rest B3) Plank Burpee 4 x 12-16 reps, 60 secs rest —- C1) Moving Plank 4 x 20 reps, 60 secs rest —- Cool downs: Spinal Twist, 20 secs per side Box Shoulder Stretch, 20 secs Cobra Stretch, 20 secs ... Make sure you talk to someone you love today. We all need more smiles and less tears. ���� #womensbestwear