Joan MacDonald es una anciana que hace algunos años decidió cambiar su estilo de vida por completo. Para mejorar su salud, tomó como meta comenzar un camino de entrenamiento para convertirse en una fisicoculturista.

Así, a través de las redes sociales muestra sus arduas rutinas y es conocida como “Train with Joan” y se ha convertido en una fuente de inspiración para los usuarios de Instagram.

Recientemente, la influencer publicó una comparativa entre su cuerpo pasado y el actual. En las imágenes se puede observar un rotundo cambio en la figura de la mujer.

En su publicación, incluyó un mensaje de inspiración dedicado a todos sus seguidores para que puedan inspirarse en sus logros.

El mensaje de inspiración de la anciana en su foto

Joane escribió: “Hace 3 años comencé este largo y lento viaje y recién ahora me doy cuenta que realmente no tiene final. Cada día me muevo en una dirección basada en mis decisiones. Cada mes es una nueva meta alcanzada. Cada año siento que cambié tanto que creo que no puedo cambiar más, y sin embargo lo hago. En este punto, me dí cuenta que realmente no tenemos límites. En cualquier momento podemos tomar la decisión de cambiar.