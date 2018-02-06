 

La modelo Chloe Khan contó a través de su cuenta de Instagram que pagó 112.000 euros por una cirugía estética que provocó que la joven terminara sin huesos en su nariz.
 

“No puedo oler ni respirar por la nariz. Me desperté durante la cirugía. Fue un desastre desde el principio”, contó Khan al daily Mail, a quien iban a realizarle una reconstrucción de nariz utilizando cartílago de su oreja.
 



 

“Esto no es una publicación glamurosa, pero me habéis preguntado tanto acerca de mi nariz que quiero ser abierta con todos vosotros. En Halloween fui a @elitecosmeticsurgery y destruyeron mi nariz por completo, ¡la dejaron sin huesos!”, relató la modelo en la red social.
 

Además, Khan contó que después de su mala experiencia, contactó con otro profesional que la ayudó: “No necesitaba una cirugía estética, necesitaba una reconstrucción completa con cartílago de mi oreja. Mi nariz fue reconstruida por completo y estoy muy agradecida por lo que @dr.aliuckan ha conseguido". 
 

Así luce con su nueva nariz.
 

 

