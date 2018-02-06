La modelo Chloe Khan contó a través de su cuenta de Instagram que pagó 112.000 euros por una cirugía estética que provocó que la joven terminara sin huesos en su nariz.
“No puedo oler ni respirar por la nariz. Me desperté durante la cirugía. Fue un desastre desde el principio”, contó Khan al daily Mail, a quien iban a realizarle una reconstrucción de nariz utilizando cartílago de su oreja.
@elitecosmeticsurgery . This is not a glamorous post but I have had so many dms asking where I got my nose done I wanted to be open with yall . On Halloween I went to @elitecosmeticsurgery . My nose was absolutely destroyed and I had NO BONES IN MY NOSE ! I didn’t need a cosmetic surgery I needed to have a full reconstruction with 8 graphs from my ear cartilage . My full nose was rebuilt and I am so thankful for what @dr.aliuckan was able to achieve he really is the best surgeon in the world . I wish I found him first . I’m not recommending or pushing people to go get surgery but if you have already made the decision to get surgery and are looking for the right place or you need a revision honestly there is no where that compares . (Previous to this I had gone to a “top surgeon “ on instagram with a massive following who I had stalked for years and he ended out being a fraudster conman and nobody believed me how bad it was . ) This is why I’m sharing this to make sure everyone has the knowledge of a safe surgeon with amazing results ) Thankyou so much @elitecosmeticsurgery you have changed my life . If you have any questions about surgery , rhinos , bbl or anything drop them below and I will answer . ( I know the pics are minging but you guys are my family and I’m just keeping it real with yall ) @elitecosmeticsurgery
“Esto no es una publicación glamurosa, pero me habéis preguntado tanto acerca de mi nariz que quiero ser abierta con todos vosotros. En Halloween fui a @elitecosmeticsurgery y destruyeron mi nariz por completo, ¡la dejaron sin huesos!”, relató la modelo en la red social.
Además, Khan contó que después de su mala experiencia, contactó con otro profesional que la ayudó: “No necesitaba una cirugía estética, necesitaba una reconstrucción completa con cartílago de mi oreja. Mi nariz fue reconstruida por completo y estoy muy agradecida por lo que @dr.aliuckan ha conseguido".
Así luce con su nueva nariz.