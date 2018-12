1 de 32 | Revellers celebrate at a New Year (REUTERS, X06751, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

2 de 32 | Fireworks explode over the Marina Bay ahead of New Year celebrations in Singapore (REUTERS, X90125, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

3 de 32 | Fireworks explode near Petronas Twin Towers during New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur (REUTERS, X03855, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

4 de 32 | Fireworks explode near Petronas Twin Towers during New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur (REUTERS, X03855, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

5 de 32 | A firework display lights up the skyline during New Year (FELINE LIM, X06712, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

6 de 32 | Iraqi people gather during New Year (REUTERS, X03710, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

7 de 32 | Make-up artist decorates the hair of a woman in the shape of Santa Claus during the New Year preparations in Ahmedabad (REUTERS, X01413, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

8 de 32 | Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong (REUTERS, X02605, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

9 de 32 | Fireworks explode over Chao Phraya River during the New Year celebrations in Bangkok (REUTERS, X02943, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

10 de 32 | New Year (EFE, EPAnull)

11 de 32 | New Year (EFE, EPAnull)

12 de 32 | Preparation for New Year (AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT, EPA/AAP, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

13 de 32 | Preparation for New Year (AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT, EPA/AAP, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

14 de 32 | A man applies colour to a haircut with the number "2019", depicted to welcome the new year at a barbershop in Ahmedabad - A man applies colour to a haircut with the number "2019", depicted to welcome the new year at a barbershop in Ahmedabad, India, December 30, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave (REUTERS, X01413, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

15 de 32 | A 3D image inspired by local schoolchildren is projected on the walls of Los Angeles City Hall, as the city prepares for (AFP or licensors, AFP, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

16 de 32 | Tourists take a photo with an illumination ahead of New Year celebrations in Sharm El-Sheikh - Tourists take a photo with an illumination ahead of New Year celebrations, at the pedestrian area of Soho Square in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, south of Cairo, Egypt December 30, 2018. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh (REUTERS, X90179, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

17 de 32 | Egyptians and tourists walk around illuminations near a gate ahead of New Year celebrations in Sharm El-Sheikh - Egyptians and tourists walk around illuminations near a gate at the pedestrian area of Soho Square in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, south of Cairo, Egypt, ahead of New Year celebrations December 30, 2018. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh (REUTERS, X90179, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

18 de 32 | New Year (AFP or licensors, AFP, AFP or licensors)

19 de 32 | Schoolchildren hold balloons as they pose during celebrations to welcome the New Year at their school in Ahmedabad - Schoolchildren hold balloons as they pose during celebrations to welcome the New Year at their school in Ahmedabad, India, December 31, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave (REUTERS, X01413, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

20 de 32 | Taiwan displays 2019 balloons to welcome new year - TWN01. Taipei (Taiwan), 29/12/2018.- A man uses a cellphone to photograph an art installation with 2019 illuminated balloons set up in front of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei, Taiwan, 29 December 2018, to welcome the New Year. EFE/EPA/DAVID CHANG (EFE, EPA, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

21 de 32 | Devotees converge around the procession of the Black Nazarene on New Year�s Eve - FRM14. Manila (Philippines), 30/12/2018.- Filipino Catholic devotees jostle to get closer to the image of the Black Nazarene during a thanksgiving procession on New Year (EFE, EPA, Copyright 2000 Adobe Systems Incorporated)

22 de 32 | People walk under decorations for new year through the alley leading to Asakusa Sensoji Buddhist temple in Tokyo, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved., AP, Copyright 2000 Adobe Systems Incorporated)

23 de 32 | A test is performed in New York (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved., AP, Copyright 2000 Adobe Systems Incorporated)

24 de 32 | A boy looks through a Christmas tree decoration in downtown Grozny, the capital of Chechnya, Russia, illuminated for New Year celebrations, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Musa Sadulayev) (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved, AP, Copyright 2000 Adobe Systems Incorporated)

25 de 32 | A woman prays in front of a wall of lanterns to celebrate the New Year at the Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved., AP, Copyright 2000 Adobe Systems Incorporated)

26 de 32 | People walk inside a light sculpture in a park in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. After sunset people come to enjoy the exhibits scattered throughout the park. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved., AP, Copyright 2000 Adobe Systems Incorporated)

27 de 32 | People attend the New Year (AFP or licensors, AFP, AFP or licensors)

28 de 32 | A woman fixes an "Old Year doll" for sale in Rionegro, Antioquia Department, Colombia, on December 30, 2018. - Burning "Old Year dolls" is one of the most traditional superstitions in Colombian popular culture. (Photo by Joaquin SARMIENTO / AFP) (AFP or licensors, AFP, Copyright 1999 Adobe Systems Incorporated)

29 de 32 | Artists perform at a shopping centre during the New Year festival in Bangkok - Artists perform at a shopping centre during the New Year festival in Bangkok, Thailand, December 31, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun (REUTERS, X02594, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

30 de 32 | Artists perform at a shopping centre during the New Year festival in Bangkok - Artists perform at a shopping centre during the New Year festival in Bangkok, Thailand, December 31, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun (REUTERS, X02594, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

31 de 32 | New Year (AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT, EPA/AAP, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)