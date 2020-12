1 de 22 | Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Alberobello (REUTERS, X02242)

2 de 22 | Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Alberobello (REUTERS, X02242)

3 de 22 | Iraqi Christians hold a mass on Christmas Eve (REUTERS, X06933)

4 de 22 | A man carries his phone near the Jakarta Cathedral during the Christmas celebration amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic (ANTARA FOTO, X03535)

5 de 22 | A needy person drinks a non-alcoholic punch in front of a place of the “Berliner Stadtmission” in Berlin (REUTERS, X02197)

6 de 22 | A person stands in front of St. Peter (via REUTERS, X06551)

7 de 22 | Christmas Season in Philippines (REUTERS, X07364)

8 de 22 | Members of India (REUTERS, X06596)

9 de 22 | "Payasito", a performer dressed as Santa Claus, is greeted by low income families as he gets ready to distribute toys given out by the NGO Madrina Foundation amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at La Canada Real shanty town, outside Madrid (REUTERS, X01622)

10 de 22 | The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Galicia (REUTERS, X01629)

11 de 22 | An advent window is seen in Blakesley (REUTERS, X03813)

12 de 22 | Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Alberobello (REUTERS, X02242)

13 de 22 | Reynolds family makes Christmas Eve visit to their great- grandmother at Nursing home in Valley Cottage New York (REUTERS, X90033)

14 de 22 | COVID-19 survivor Santiaga Cerrato, 85, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, gets hugged by her son Enrique Suarez at the nursing home Centro Casaverde in Navalcarnero, outside Madrid (REUTERS, X01622)

15 de 22 | A youth wearing a protective face mask rides a skate board past a shop selling Christmas decorations in Jerusalem (REUTERS, X90085)

16 de 22 | Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Alberobello (REUTERS, X02242)

17 de 22 | Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Alberobello (REUTERS, X02242)

18 de 22 | A couple poses for a selfie in front of St. Peter (via REUTERS, X06551)

19 de 22 | An advent window is seen in Woodend (REUTERS, X03813)

20 de 22 | Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Alberobello (REUTERS, X02242)

21 de 22 | Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Alberobello (REUTERS, X02242)