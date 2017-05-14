1 de 28 | ()

2 de 28 | ()

3 de 28 | ()

4 de 28 | ()

5 de 28 | ()

6 de 28 | Greek PM Tsipras and his partner Batziana stand with Chinese President Xi and his wife Peng during a welcome ceremony for leaders attending the Belt and Road Forum, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (2-L) and his partner Betty Batziana (L) stand with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan (R) during a welcome ceremony for leaders attending the Belt and Road Forum, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 14, 2017. REUTERS/Wang Zhao/Pool (REUTERS, X80003, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

7 de 28 | Chinese President Xi Jinping, his wife Peng Liyuan, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his partner Honeylet Avancena attend the welcoming banquet for the Belt and Road Forum, in Beijing - Chinese President Xi Jinping, his wife Peng Liyuan, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his partner Honeylet Avancena attend the welcoming banquet for the Belt and Road Forum, in Beijing, China May 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee (REUTERS, X01757, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

8 de 28 | Chinese President Xi delivers a speech during a welcome banquet for the Belt and Road Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing - Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech during a welcome banquet for the Belt and Road Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 14, 2017. REUTERS/Wu Hong/Pool (REUTERS, X80003, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

9 de 28 | Welcoming banquet for the Belt and Road Forum, in Beijing - Chinese President Xi Jinping, his wife Peng Liyuan and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend the welcoming banquet for the Belt and Road Forum, in Beijing, China May 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee (REUTERS, X01757, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

10 de 28 | A view shows guests listen while Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech during a welcome banquet for the Belt and Road Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing - A view shows guests listen while Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech during a welcome banquet for the Belt and Road Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 14 May 2017. REUTERS/Wu Hong/Pool (REUTERS, X80003, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

11 de 28 | Waitresses smile before the welcoming banquet at the Great Hall of the People during the first day of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing - Waitresses smile before the welcoming banquet at the Great Hall of the People during the first day of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China May 14, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj (REUTERS, X90027, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

12 de 28 | Guests attend welcome banquet for the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing - Guests attend a welcome banquet for the Belt and Road Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 14 2017. REUTERS/Wu Hong/Pool (REUTERS, X80003, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

13 de 28 | Chinese President Xi and his wife Peng arrive for a welcome banquet for the Belt and Road Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing - Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan arrive for a welcome banquet for the Belt and Road Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 2017. REUTERS/Wu Hong/Pool (REUTERS, X80003, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

14 de 28 | Water is sprayed on the table prepared for heads of states before the welcoming banquet at the Great Hall of the People during the first day of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing - Water is sprayed on the table prepared for heads of states before the welcoming banquet at the Great Hall of the People during the first day of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China May 14, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj (REUTERS, X90027, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

15 de 28 | Vietnam (REUTERS, X80003, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

16 de 28 | Chinese President Xi Jinping, beside his wife Peng Liyuan, gestures to Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders as they arrive for a welcome banquet for the Belt and Road Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing - Chinese President Xi Jinping (C), beside his wife Peng Liyuan (R), gestures to Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and other leaders as they arrive for a welcome banquet for the Belt and Road Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 14 May 2017. Reuters/Wu Hong/Pool (REUTERS, X80003, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

17 de 28 | Welcoming banquet for the Belt and Road Forum, in Beijing - Chinese President Xi Jinping, his wife Peng Liyuan, Argentine President Mauricio Macri and his wife Juliana Awada attend the welcoming banquet for the Belt and Road Forum, in Beijing, China May 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee (REUTERS, X01757, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

18 de 28 | Welcoming banquet for the Belt and Road Forum, in Beijing - Chinese President Xi Jinping, his wife Peng Liyuan and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend the welcoming banquet for the Belt and Road Forum, in Beijing, China May 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee (REUTERS, X01757, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

19 de 28 | A table is served for welcoming banquet at the Great Hall of the People during the first day of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing - A table is served for welcoming banquet at the Great Hall of the People during the first day of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China May 14, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj (REUTERS, X90027, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

20 de 28 | Welcoming banquet for the Belt and Road Forum, in Beijing - Chinese President Xi Jinping, his wife Peng Liyuan, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni and his wife Emanuela Mauro attend the welcoming banquet for the Belt and Road Forum, in Beijing, China May 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee (REUTERS, X01757, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

21 de 28 | Chinese President Xi Jinping poses for a group photo with other delegates and guests at the welcoming banquet for the Belt and Road Forum, in Beijing - Chinese President Xi Jinping poses for a group photo with other delegates and guests at the welcoming banquet for the Belt and Road Forum, in Beijing, China May 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee (REUTERS, X01757, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

22 de 28 | (Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

23 de 28 | Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy and his wife Elvira Fernandez Balboa pose with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan during Belt and Road welcome ceremony in Beijing - Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (2-L) and his wife Elvira Fernandez Balboa (L) pose with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan during a welcome ceremony for leaders attending the Belt and Road Forum, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 14, 2017. REUTERS/Wang Zhao/Pool (REUTERS, X80003, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

24 de 28 | Serbian PM Vucic poses with Chinese President Xi and his wife Peng during a welcome ceremony for leaders attending the Belt and Road Forum, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing - Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic (L) poses with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan during a welcome ceremony for leaders attending the Belt and Road Forum, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 14, 2017. REUTERS/Wang Zhao/Pool (REUTERS, X80003, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

25 de 28 | (Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

26 de 28 | (Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

27 de 28 | Chinese President Xi Jinping, his wife Peng Liyuan, Swiss President Doris Leuthard and her husband Roland Hausin attend the welcoming banquet for the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on May 14, 2017.China touted on Sunday its new Silk Road as "a project of the century" at a summit highlighting its growing leadership on globalisation, but a North Korean missile test threatened to overshadow the event. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / JASON LEE (AFP, POOL, Copyright 1999 Adobe Systems Incorporated)