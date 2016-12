1 de 16 | ()

Residents dry their clothes along a flooded highway in Malinao, Albay

A passenger inter-island ferry Shuttle RoRo 5 is pictured after it was swept ashore at the height of Typhoon Nock-Ten in Mabini, Batangas

A boy stands at a partially damaged port, as strong waves hit the shore after Typhoon Nock-Ten hit Mabini, Batangas

A resident looks at a tree uprooted by strong winds brought by Typhoon Nock-ten which cut through Camarines Sur, Bicol region

Residents fix their partially damaged roof after Typhoon Nock Ten hit Mabini, Batangas

Residents walk past partially toppled electric posts after Typhoon Nock Ten hit Malinao, Albay

A resident walks in front of a partially damaged port building and debris swept from the sea at the height of Typhoon Nock-Ten in Mabini, Batangas

A resident retrieves belongings from his destroyed house after Typhoon Nock-Ten hit Malinao, Albay

Residents gather in a partially damaged port in Mabini, Batangas, after it was hit by Typhoon Nock-Ten

A port worker stands amidst debris swept from the sea at the height of Typhoon Nock-Ten in Mabini, Batangas, in the Philippines

A passenger waiting shed is pictured after it was toppled by strong winds at the height of Typhoon Nock-Ten in Mabini, Batangas

Childrens play at a tree uprooted by strong winds brought by Typhoon Nock-ten which cut through Camarines Sur, Bicol region

A vehicle drives pass trees and leaves uprooted by strong winds brought by Typhoon Nock-ten which cut through Camarines Sur, Bicol region

Residents fix their partially damaged roof after Typhoon Nock-Ten hit Mabini, Batangas