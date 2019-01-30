Minuto a minuto se van cerrando las listas en cada departamento. Aquí el detalle, minuto a minuto
FRENTE TODOS
Gobernador: Sergio Uñac
Vicegobernador: Roberto Gattoni
Diputados proporcionales: encabeza Alberto Hensel
Chimbas
Intendente: Fabián Gramajo
Diputado: Andrés Chanampa
Santa Lucía
Intendente: Lucio González
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Pocito
Intendente: Armando Sánchez
Diputado: Fabian Aballay
Albardón
Intendente: Jorge Palmero
Diputado: Juan Carlos Abarca
Sarmiento
Intendente: Mario Martín
Diputado: Federico Hensel
Jáchal
Intendente: Miguel Vega
Diputado: Jorge Barifusa
25 de Mayo
Intendente: Juan Carlos Quiroga Moyano
Diputado: Rodolfo Jalife
Calingasta
Intendente: Jorge Castañeda
Diputado: Mario Romero
Iglesia
Intendente: Marcelo Marinero
Diputado: Mario Salinas
San Martín
Intendente: Cristian Andino
Diputado: Rolando Cámpora
Ullum
Intendente: David Domínguez
Diputado: Simón Ortíz
Valle Fértil
Intendente: Omar Ortíz
Diputado: Silvio Atencio.
9 de Julio (habrá internas)
Intendente: Daniel Eduardo Banega
Oscar Matamora
Diputado: Miguel Núñez
Rivadavia (habrá internas)
Intendente: Marcelo Delgado
Raúl Alonso
Diputado: Graciela Rodríguez.
Angaco (habrá internas)
Intendente: Alejandro Castro
Mario Pacheco
Diputado: Héctor Pezé
Zonda (habrá internas)
Intendente: Miguel Atampiz
Oscar Villalobos
Diputado: Edgardo Sancassani
Caucete (habrá internas)
Intendente: Romina Rosas
Sonia Recabarren
Emilio Mendoza
Diputado: Gustavo Rodríguez.
Capital (habrá internas)
Intendente: Emilio Baistrocchi
Franco Aranda
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Rawson (habrá internas)
Intendente: Pablo García Nieto
Rubén García
Diputado: Juan Carlos Gioja
FRENTE CON VOS
Gobernador: Marcelo Orrego
Vicegobernador: Susana Laciar
Diputados proporcionales: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Chimbas (habrá internas)
Intendente: Mauricio Camacho
Carlos Mañé
César Jofré
Diputado: José Plaza (posible)
Santa lucía
Intendente: Juan José Orrego
Diputado: Carlos Platero
Pocito (habrá internas)
Intendente: Fabián Romera
Raúl Morán
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Albardón (habrá internas)
Intendente: Eduardo Salinas
Oscar Aguirre
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Sarmiento (habrá internas)
Intendente: Mauro Carelli
Diego Allende
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Jáchal
Intendente: Dante Mauro Figueroa
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
25 de Mayo (habrá internas)
Intendente: Omar Caballero
Alberto Fantini
Diputado: Rodolfo Jalife
Calingasta (habrá internas)
Intendente: Pedro Morales
Héctor Contreras
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Iglesia (habrá internas)
Intendente: Fernando Mini
Fernando Varela
Diputado: Mario Salinas
San Martín
Intendente Raúl Estévez
Diputado: sin definir
Ullum
Intendente: Romina Solera
Diputado: Daniel Albarracín
Valle Fértil
Intendente: Miguel Sepúlveda
Diputado: Mario Pizarro
9 de Julio
Intendente: Gustavo Núñez
Diputado: a definir
Rivadavia Intendente: Fabian Martín
Diputado: Sergio Miodowsky
Angaco
Intendente: Daniel “Popular” Riveros
Diputado: Carlos Pérez
Zonda
Intendente: Francisco “Pancho” Gelves
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Caucete (habrá internas)
Intendente: Julián Gil
Juan Carlos Vicente
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Capital
Intendente: Rodolfo Colombo
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Rawson (habrá internas)
Intendente: Roberto “Yeyo” Sosa
Gimena Martinazzo
Gustavo Ruiz Botella
Carlos Fernéndez
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
FRENTE SAN JUAN PRIMERO
Gobernador: Martín Turcumán
Vicegobernador: Conrado Suárez
Diputados proporcionales: AÚN SE DEFINE
Chimbas
Intendente: Martín Zuleta
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Santa Lucía (habrá internas)
Intendente: Vicente Mut
Adriana Aguirre
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Pocito
Intendente: Oscar Arévalo
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Albardón
Intendente: Silvana Gozález
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Sarmiento
Intendente: José Luis Furió
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Jáchal
Intendente: José Codorniú
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
25 de Mayo
Intendente: Roberto Enrique
Diputado: Carlos Mazini
Calingasta
Intendente: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Iglesia
Intendente: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
San Martín
Intendente: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Ullum
Intendente: Alfredo Alí
Diputado: Daniel Riveros
Valle Fértil
Intendente: Juan Carrizo
Diputado: Ángel Carrizo
9 de Julio
Intendente: Laura Frez
Diputado: Julio Ontiveros
Rivadavia (habrá internas)
Intendente: Martín Azcona
Eduardo Beatrices
Diputado: Daniel Quinn.
Angaco
Intendente: Carlos Maza
Diputado: Marcelo Mallea
Zonda
Intendente: César Monla
Diputado: Sergio Zigana
Caucete
Intendente: Luis Agulles
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Capital (habrá internas)
Intendente: Guillermo Kuchen
Antonio Russo
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Rawson
Intendente: Sebastián Parra
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
DIGNIDAD CIUDADANA
Gobernador: Gustavo Fernández
Vicegobernador: Federica Mariconda
Diputados proporcionales: encabeza Fernando Moya
Chimbas
Intendente: Leonardo Alcaraz
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Santa Lucía
Intendente: Luis Pereyra
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Pocito
Intendente: Lucas Ruiz
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Albardón
Intendente: Omar páez
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Sarmiento
Intendente: Emiliano Riviello
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
9 de Julio
Intendente: Héctor Tello
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Calingasta
Intendente: Cristina Méndez
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Ullum
Intendente: Guillermo Pizarro
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Valle Fértil
Intendente: Victoria Elita Costa
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Rivadavia
Intendente: Carlos Lira
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Angaco
Intendente: Alfredo Montiveros
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Zonda
Intendente: Sandra Pizarro
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Capital
Intendente: Alberto Sánchez
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Rawson
Intendente: José Luis Correa
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
PARTIDO DEL TRABAJADOR Y EL PUEBLO (PTP)
Gobernador: Alberto Agüero
Vicegobernador: Edith Liquitay
Diputados proporcionales: AÚN NO DEFINE
Chimbas
Intendente: Vanesa Valle
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Santa Lucía
Intendente: Federico Suero
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Pocito
Intendente: Emilio Furlán
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Albardón
Intendente: Iván Flavuzky
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Sarmiento
Intendente: Mercedes González
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Jáchal
Intendente: Raúl Silva
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
25 de Mayo
Intendente: Javier Alamino
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Iglesia
Intendente: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
San Martín
Intendente: Walter Vera
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Ullum
Intendente: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Rivadavia
Intendente: Raúl Furlán
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Zonda
Intendente: AUN NO SE DEFINE
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Caucete
Intendente: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Capital
Intendente: Federico Aguero
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Rawson
Intendente: Marcelo Solís
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
NUEVA IZQUIERDA
Gobernador: Mary Garrido
Vicegobernador: Nancy Avaro Diputados proporcionales: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Chimbas
Intendente: Valeria Casas
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Santa Lucía
Intendente: Sergio Campos
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Pocito
Intendente: lucas Galleguillo
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Albardón
Intendente: Claudia Pastén
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
9 de Julio
Intendente: Eduardo Narváez
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Jáchal
Intendente: Sergio Guevara
Diputado:
Rivadavia
Intendente: Victoria Granada
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Capital
Intendente: Mauricio Robledo
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Rawson
Intendente: Aida Monla
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
***HAY FUERZAS QUE EN ALGUNOS DEPARTAMENTOS NO PRESENTAN CANDIDATOS***