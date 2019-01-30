Minuto a minuto se van cerrando las listas en cada departamento. Aquí el detalle, minuto a minuto

FRENTE TODOS

Gobernador: Sergio Uñac
Vicegobernador: Roberto Gattoni
Diputados proporcionales: encabeza Alberto Hensel
                                                
Chimbas
Intendente: Fabián Gramajo     
Diputado: Andrés Chanampa

Santa  Lucía         
Intendente: Lucio González
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

Pocito
Intendente: Armando Sánchez
Diputado:  Fabian Aballay

Albardón
Intendente: Jorge Palmero
Diputado: Juan Carlos Abarca

Sarmiento
Intendente: Mario Martín
Diputado: Federico Hensel

Jáchal
Intendente: Miguel Vega
Diputado: Jorge Barifusa

25 de Mayo
Intendente: Juan Carlos Quiroga Moyano
Diputado: Rodolfo Jalife

Calingasta
Intendente: Jorge Castañeda
Diputado: Mario Romero

Iglesia
Intendente: Marcelo Marinero
Diputado: Mario Salinas

San Martín
Intendente: Cristian Andino
Diputado: Rolando Cámpora

Ullum
Intendente: David Domínguez
Diputado: Simón Ortíz

Valle Fértil
Intendente:  Omar Ortíz
Diputado: Silvio Atencio. 

9 de Julio (habrá internas)
Intendente:  Daniel Eduardo Banega 
                    Oscar Matamora 
Diputado:  Miguel Núñez

Rivadavia (habrá internas)
Intendente: Marcelo Delgado 
                    Raúl Alonso 
Diputado: Graciela Rodríguez.


Angaco (habrá internas)
Intendente:  Alejandro Castro
                     Mario Pacheco
Diputado: Héctor Pezé

Zonda (habrá internas)
Intendente:  Miguel Atampiz 
                    Oscar Villalobos
Diputado:   Edgardo Sancassani

Caucete (habrá internas)
Intendente:  Romina Rosas
                     Sonia Recabarren 
                     Emilio Mendoza
Diputado:  Gustavo Rodríguez. 

Capital (habrá internas)
Intendente: Emilio Baistrocchi
                    Franco Aranda
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

Rawson (habrá internas)
Intendente:  Pablo García Nieto
                     Rubén García 
Diputado:  Juan Carlos Gioja
 

FRENTE CON VOS

Gobernador: Marcelo Orrego
Vicegobernador: Susana Laciar
Diputados proporcionales: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

Chimbas (habrá internas)
Intendente: Mauricio Camacho
                    Carlos Mañé
                    César Jofré     
Diputado:  José Plaza  (posible)

Santa  lucía         
Intendente: Juan José Orrego
Diputado: Carlos Platero

Pocito (habrá internas)
Intendente: Fabián Romera
                    Raúl Morán
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE


Albardón (habrá internas)
Intendente: Eduardo Salinas
                    Oscar Aguirre
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

Sarmiento (habrá internas)
Intendente: Mauro Carelli
                    Diego Allende
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

Jáchal
Intendente: Dante Mauro Figueroa 
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

25 de Mayo (habrá internas)
Intendente: Omar Caballero
                   Alberto Fantini
Diputado: Rodolfo Jalife

Calingasta (habrá internas)
Intendente: Pedro Morales
                   Héctor Contreras
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

Iglesia (habrá internas)
Intendente:  Fernando Mini
                    Fernando Varela
Diputado: Mario Salinas

San Martín
Intendente Raúl Estévez
Diputado: sin definir

Ullum
Intendente: Romina Solera
Diputado: Daniel Albarracín

Valle Fértil
Intendente:  Miguel Sepúlveda
Diputado: Mario Pizarro

9 de Julio
Intendente:  Gustavo Núñez
Diputado: a definir

Rivadavia                                                                                                                                                                                                                      Intendente: Fabian Martín               
Diputado: Sergio Miodowsky

Angaco
Intendente:  Daniel “Popular” Riveros
Diputado:  Carlos Pérez

Zonda
Intendente:   Francisco “Pancho” Gelves 
Diputado:  AÚN NO SE DEFINE

Caucete (habrá internas)
Intendente:  Julián Gil
                    Juan Carlos Vicente
Diputado:  AÚN NO SE DEFINE 

Capital
Intendente: Rodolfo Colombo
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

  
Rawson (habrá internas)
Intendente: Roberto “Yeyo” Sosa
                    Gimena Martinazzo
                    Gustavo Ruiz Botella
                    Carlos Fernéndez
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

FRENTE SAN JUAN PRIMERO

 
Gobernador:  Martín Turcumán
Vicegobernador: Conrado Suárez
Diputados proporcionales: AÚN SE DEFINE
                                                

Chimbas
Intendente: Martín Zuleta     
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE


Santa  Lucía  (habrá internas)       
Intendente: Vicente Mut
                    Adriana Aguirre
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

Pocito
Intendente: Oscar Arévalo
Diputado:  AÚN NO SE DEFINE


Albardón
Intendente: Silvana Gozález
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE


Sarmiento
Intendente: José Luis Furió
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

Jáchal
Intendente: José Codorniú
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE


25 de Mayo
Intendente: Roberto Enrique
Diputado: Carlos Mazini

Calingasta
Intendente: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

Iglesia
Intendente: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

San Martín
Intendente: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

Ullum
Intendente: Alfredo Alí
Diputado: Daniel Riveros

Valle Fértil
Intendente:  Juan Carrizo
Diputado: Ángel Carrizo

9 de Julio
Intendente:  Laura Frez
Diputado: Julio Ontiveros

Rivadavia (habrá internas)
Intendente: Martín Azcona 
                    Eduardo Beatrices 
Diputado: Daniel Quinn.


Angaco
Intendente:   Carlos Maza
Diputado: Marcelo Mallea

Zonda
Intendente:  César Monla
Diputado:   Sergio Zigana

Caucete
Intendente:  Luis Agulles
Diputado:  AÚN NO SE DEFINE

Capital (habrá internas)
Intendente: Guillermo Kuchen
                    Antonio Russo
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

  
Rawson
Intendente:  Sebastián Parra
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

DIGNIDAD CIUDADANA

Gobernador:  Gustavo Fernández
Vicegobernador:  Federica Mariconda
Diputados proporcionales:  encabeza Fernando Moya
                                               


Chimbas
Intendente: Leonardo Alcaraz
Diputado:  AÚN NO SE DEFINE

Santa  Lucía         
Intendente: Luis Pereyra
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

Pocito
Intendente: Lucas Ruiz
Diputado:  AÚN NO SE DEFINE

Albardón
Intendente: Omar páez
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

Sarmiento
Intendente: Emiliano Riviello
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

9 de Julio
Intendente: Héctor Tello
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE


Calingasta
Intendente:  Cristina Méndez
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

Ullum
Intendente: Guillermo Pizarro
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

Valle Fértil
Intendente:  Victoria Elita Costa
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

Rivadavia
Intendente: Carlos Lira               
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE


Angaco
Intendente:  Alfredo Montiveros
Diputado:  AÚN NO SE DEFINE

Zonda
Intendente:   Sandra Pizarro 
Diputado:   AÚN NO SE DEFINE


Capital
Intendente:  Alberto Sánchez
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE  


Rawson
Intendente: José Luis Correa
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

PARTIDO DEL TRABAJADOR Y EL PUEBLO (PTP)


Gobernador: Alberto Agüero 
Vicegobernador: Edith Liquitay
Diputados proporcionales: AÚN NO DEFINE

Chimbas
Intendente: Vanesa Valle
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

Santa  Lucía         
Intendente: Federico Suero
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

Pocito
Intendente: Emilio Furlán
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

Albardón
Intendente: Iván Flavuzky
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

Sarmiento
Intendente: Mercedes González
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

Jáchal
Intendente: Raúl Silva
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

25 de Mayo
Intendente: Javier Alamino
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

Iglesia
Intendente: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

San Martín
Intendente: Walter Vera
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

Ullum
Intendente: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

Rivadavia
Intendente:  Raúl Furlán
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

Zonda
Intendente: AUN NO SE DEFINE
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

Caucete
Intendente:  AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Diputado:  AÚN NO SE DEFINE

Capital
Intendente: Federico Aguero
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

Rawson
Intendente:  Marcelo Solís
Diputado:  AÚN NO SE DEFINE
 

NUEVA  IZQUIERDA

Gobernador:  Mary Garrido
Vicegobernador:  Nancy Avaro                                                                                                                                                                            Diputados proporcionales: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

Chimbas
Intendente: Valeria Casas
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE


Santa Lucía         
Intendente: Sergio Campos
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE


Pocito
Intendente:  lucas Galleguillo
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

Albardón
Intendente: Claudia Pastén
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE


9 de Julio
Intendente: Eduardo Narváez
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

Albardón 
Intendente: Claudia Pastén                                                                                                                                                                                              Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

Jáchal 
Intendente:    Sergio Guevara
Diputado:

Rivadavia
Intendente: Victoria Granada               
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

Capital
Intendente: Mauricio Robledo
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

Rawson
Intendente: Aida Monla
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
 

***HAY FUERZAS QUE EN ALGUNOS DEPARTAMENTOS NO PRESENTAN CANDIDATOS***

