Minuto a minuto se van cerrando las listas en cada departamento. Aquí el detalle, minuto a minuto


FRENTE TODOS
Gobernador: Sergio Uñac
Vicegobernador: Roberto Gattoni
Diputados proporcionales: encabeza Alberto Hensel


*Chimbas
Intendente: Fabián Gramajo    
Diputado: Andrés Chanampa


*Santa Lucía        
Intendente: Lucio González
Diputado: Sin definir


*Pocito
Intendente: Armando Sánchez
Diputado:  Fabian Aballay


*Albardón
Intendente: Jorge Palmero
Diputado: Juan Carlos Abarca

*Sarmiento
Intendente: Mario Martín
Diputado: Federico Hensel

*Jáchal
Intendente: Miguel Vega
Diputado: Jorge Barifusa


*25 de Mayo
Intendente: Juan Carlos Quiroga Moyano
Diputado: Rodolfo Jalife


*Calingasta
Intendente: Jorge Castañeda
Diputado: Mario Romero

*Iglesia
Intendente: Marcelo Marinero
Diputado: Mario Salinas


*San Martín
Intendente: Cristian Andino
Diputado: Rolando Cámpora


*Ullum
Intendente: David Domínguez
Diputado: Simón Ortíz


*Valle Fértil
Intendente:  Omar Ortíz
Diputado: Silvio Atencio.


*9 de Julio (habrá internas)
Intendente:  Daniel Eduardo Banega 
                       Oscar Matamora
Diputado:  Miguel Núñez


*Rivadavia (habrá internas)
Intendente: Marcelo Delgado 
                    Raúl Alonso
Diputado: Graciela Rodríguez.


*Angaco (habrá internas)
Intendente:  Alejandro Castro
                     Mario Pacheco
Diputado: Héctor Pezé


*Zonda (habrá internas)
Intendente:  Miguel Atampiz 
                    Oscar Villalobos
Diputado:   Edgardo Sancassani

*Caucete (habrá internas)
Intendente:  Romina Rosas
                     Sonia Recabarren 
                     Emilio Mendoza
Diputado:  Gustavo Rodríguez.

*Capital (habrá internas)
Intendente: Emilio Baistrocchi
                    Franco Aranda
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

*Rawson (habrá internas)
Intendente:  Pablo García Nieto
                     Rubén García
Diputado:  Juan Carlos Gioja
 

FRENTE CON VOS

Gobernador: Marcelo Orrego
Vicegobernador: Susana Laciar
Diputados proporcionales:

*Chimbas (habrá internas)
Intendente: Mauricio Camacho
                    Carlos Mañé
                    César Jofré    
Diputado:  José Plaza  (posible)

*Santa  lucía        
Intendente: Juan José Orrego
Diputado: Carlos Platero

*Pocito (habrá internas)
Intendente: Fabián Romera
                    Raúl Morán
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

*Albardón (habrá internas)
Intendente: Eduardo Salinas
                    Oscar Aguirre
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

*Sarmiento (habrá internas)
Intendente: Mauro Carelli
                    Diego Allende
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

*Jáchal
Intendente: Dante Mauro Figueroa
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE


*25 de Mayo (habrá internas)
Intendente: Omar Caballero
                   Alberto Fantini
Diputado: Rodolfo Jalife

*Calingasta (habrá internas)
Intendente: Pedro Morales
                   Héctor Contreras
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

*Iglesia (habrá internas)
Intendente:  Fernando Mini
                    Fernando Varela
Diputado: Mario Salinas

*San Martín
Intendente Raúl Estévez
Diputado: sin definir

*Ullum
Intendente: Romina Solera
Diputado: Daniel Albarracín


*Valle Fértil
Intendente:  Miguel Sepúlveda
Diputado: Mario Pizarro

*9 de Julio
Intendente:  Gustavo Núñez
Diputado: a definir

*Rivadavia
Intendente: Fabian Martín              
Diputado: Sergio Miodowsky

*Angaco
Intendente:  Daniel “Popular” Riveros
Diputado:  Carlos Pérez

*Zonda
Intendente:   Francisco “Pancho” Gelves
Diputado:  AÚN NO SE DEFINE

*Caucete (habrá internas)
Intendente:  Julián Gil
                    Juan Carlos Vicente
Diputado:  AÚN NO SE DEFINE 

*Capital
Intendente: Rodolfo Colombo
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

  
*Rawson (habrá internas)
Intendente: Roberto “Yeyo” Sosa
                    Gimena Martinazzo
                    Gustavo Ruiz Botella
                    Carlos Fernéndez
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE


 

FRENTE SAN JUAN PRIMERO

 
Gobernador:  Martín Turcumán
Vicegobernador: Conrado Suárez
Diputados proporcionales: AÚN SE DEFINE
                                                

*Chimbas
Intendente: Martín Zuleta     
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

*Santa  Lucía  (habrá internas)       
Intendente: Vicente Mut
                    Adriana Aguirre
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

*Pocito
Intendente: Oscar Arévalo
Diputado:  AÚN NO SE DEFINE

*Albardón
Intendente: Silvana Gozález
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE


*Sarmiento
Intendente: José Luis Furió
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

*Jáchal
Intendente: José Codorniú
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE


*25 de Mayo
Intendente: Roberto Enrique
Diputado: Carlos Mazini


*Calingasta
Intendente: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

*Iglesia
Intendente: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

*San Martín
Intendente: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

*Ullum
Intendente: Alfredo Alí
Diputado: Daniel Riveros

*Valle Fértil
Intendente:  Juan Carrizo
Diputado: Ángel Carrizo

*9 de Julio
Intendente:  Laura Frez
Diputado: Julio Ontiveros

*Rivadavia (habrá internas)
Intendente: Martín Azcona 
                    Eduardo Beatrices 
Diputado: Daniel Quinn.


*Angaco
Intendente:   Carlos Maza
Diputado: Marcelo Mallea

*Zonda
Intendente:  César Monla
Diputado:   Sergio Zigana


*Caucete
Intendente:  Luis Agulles
Diputado:  AÚN NO SE DEFINE

*Capital (habrá internas)
Intendente: Guillermo Kuchen
                    Antonio Russo
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

  
*Rawson
Intendente:  Sebastián Parra
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

DIGNIDAD CIUDADANA

Gobernador:  Gustavo Fernández
Vicegobernador:  Federica Mariconda
Diputados proporcionales:  encabeza Fernando Moya
                                               


*Chimbas
Intendente: Leonardo Alcaraz
Diputado:  AÚN NO SE DEFINE

*Santa  Lucía         
Intendente: Luis Pereyra
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

*Pocito
Intendente: Lucas Ruiz
Diputado:  AÚN NO SE DEFINE

*Albardón
Intendente: Omar páez
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE


*Sarmiento
Intendente: Emiliano Riviello
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

*9 de Julio
Intendente: Héctor Tello
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE


*Calingasta
Intendente:  Cristina Méndez
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

*Ullum
Intendente: Guillermo Pizarro
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

*Valle Fértil
Intendente:  Victoria Elita Costa
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

*Rivadavia
Intendente: Carlos Lira               
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE


*Angaco
Intendente:  Alfredo Montiveros
Diputado:  AÚN NO SE DEFINE

*Zonda
Intendente:   Sandra Pizarro 
Diputado:   AÚN NO SE DEFINE


*Capital
Intendente:  Alberto Sánchez
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE  

*Rawson
Intendente: José Luis Correa
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

PARTIDO DEL TRABAJADOR Y EL PUEBLO (PTP)


Gobernador: Alberto Agüero 
Vicegobernador: Edith Liquitay
Diputados proporcionales: AÚN NO DEFINE

*Chimbas
Intendente: Vanesa Valle
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

*Santa  Lucía         
Intendente: Federico Suero
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

*Pocito
Intendente: Emilio Furlán
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

*Albardón
Intendente: Iván Flavuzky
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

*Sarmiento
Intendente: Mercedes González
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

*Jáchal
Intendente: Raúl Silva
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

*25 de Mayo
Intendente: Javier Alamino
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE


*Iglesia
Intendente: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

*San Martín
Intendente: Walter Vera
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

*Ullum
Intendente: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

*Rivadavia
Intendente:  Raúl Furlán
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

*Zonda
Intendente: AUN NO SE DEFINE
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

*Caucete
Intendente:  AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Diputado:  AÚN NO SE DEFINE

*Capital
Intendente: Federico Aguero
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

*Rawson
Intendente:  Marcelo Solís
Diputado:  AÚN NO SE DEFINE
 

NUEVA  IZQUIERDA

Gobernador:  Mary Garrido
Vicegobernador:  Nancy Avaro                                                                                                                                                                           Diputados proporcionales: AÚN NO SE DEFINE


*Chimbas
Intendente: Valeria Casas
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE


*Santa Lucía         
Intendente: Sergio Campos
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE


*Pocito
Intendente:  lucas Galleguillo
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

*Albardón
Intendente: Claudia Pastén
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE


*9 de Julio
Intendente: Eduardo Narváez
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

*Jáchal 
Intendente:    Sergio Guevara
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

*Rivadavia
Intendente: Victoria Granada               
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE

*Capital
Intendente: Mauricio Robledo
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE


*Rawson
Intendente: Aida Monla
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
 

***HAY FUERZAS QUE EN ALGUNOS DEPARTAMENTOS NO PRESENTAN CANDIDATOS***

