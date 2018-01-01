Nancy Duré Hace 3 horas El destape de la panelista 1 de 11 | (@ChrisBochichio, Copyright (c) 2003, Canon Inc. All rights reserved.���) 2 de 11 | (@ChrisBochichio, Copyright (c) 2003, Canon Inc. All rights reserved.���) 3 de 11 | (@ChrisBochichio, Copyright (c) 2003, Canon Inc. All rights reserved.���) 4 de 11 | (@ChrisBochichio, Copyright (c) 2003, Canon Inc. All rights reserved.���) 5 de 11 | (@ChrisBochichio, Copyright (c) 2003, Canon Inc. All rights reserved.���) 6 de 11 | (@ChrisBochichio, Copyright (c) 2003, Canon Inc. All rights reserved.���) 7 de 11 | (@ChrisBochichio, Copyright (c) 2003, Canon Inc. All rights reserved.���) 8 de 11 | (@ChrisBochichio, Copyright (c) 2003, Canon Inc. All rights reserved.���) 9 de 11 | (@ChrisBochichio, Copyright (c) 2003, Canon Inc. All rights reserved.���) 10 de 11 | (@ChrisBochichio, Copyright (c) 2003, Canon Inc. All rights reserved.���) 11 de 11 | (@ChrisBochichio, Copyright (c) 2003, Canon Inc. All rights reserved.���) Por:Redacción Diario de Cuyo La periodista, que escribe para revista Pronto y también acompaña a Fabián Doman todas las tardes en "El tratamiento", por la pantalla de Magazine, se animó a posar para las cámaras de Teleshow y contó cómo cuida su figura