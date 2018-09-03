Cara Delevingne Hace 4 minutos Producción en ropa interior La bellísima modelo y actriz realizó una campaña provocativa para una reconocida marca junto a la banda PrettyMuch. 1 de 5 | Cara Delevingne - Photo � 2018 Best Image/The Grosby Group01 09 2018 Cara Delevingne poses for Puma (Best Image, Best Image/The Grosby Group, Best Image) 2 de 5 | Cara Delevingne - Photo � 2018 Best Image/The Grosby Group01 09 2018 Cara Delevingne poses for Puma (Best Image, Best Image/The Grosby Group, Best Image) 3 de 5 | Cara Delevingne - Photo � 2018 Best Image/The Grosby Group01 09 2018 Cara Delevingne poses for Puma (Best Image, Best Image/The Grosby Group, Best Image) 4 de 5 | Cara Delevingne - Photo � 2018 Best Image/The Grosby Group01 09 2018 Cara Delevingne poses for Puma (Best Image, Best Image/The Grosby Group, Best Image) 5 de 5 | Cara Delevingne - Photo � 2018 Best Image/The Grosby Group01 09 2018 Cara Delevingne poses for Puma (Best Image, Best Image/The Grosby Group, Best Image) Por:Redacción Diario de Cuyo