Amor de hermanas: las gemelas que nacieron agarradas de la mano
Las pequeñas Genesis y Genevie cautivaron a todos los presentes en su nacimiento.
Nacieron en 2018, pero es ahora cuando se volvieron virales por el emotivo momento que protagonizaron ni bien nacieron, las gemelas Genesis y Genevie.
Las pequeñas cautivaron a todos los presentes en su nacimiento cuando, al ser posadas en el pecho de su madre para el piel con piel, se cogieron de la mano.
(For licensing and usage, contact : [email protected]) 06/01/18 Our babies where born ❤️�� Sister reaching over for her sisters hand ���� • • Friday 6/01/18 12:45PM I was finishing my quick arm workout at the gym ��. 2:00PM Doctors appointment to check the babies growth ����⚕️. 4:00PM Per Doctor I am being admitted into the hospital since I am already dilated & my water could break at any second The doctor had felt one of the babies foot during my exam ��. I wasn’t allowed to go home or to get anything else or eat/drink anything from this point on. 4:30PM I call the hubby letting him know the babies will be arriving tonight ��. 5:00-8:00pm Time is flying, I am being monitored for contractions, I am calling my parents & asking the nurse 100 questions. 8:00PM I meet the doctors & the team that will be delivering the babies. 9:00pm Babies are here �� • • Everything turned out great, babies came out healthy, as crazy as all of this was I remained calm through the entire process & was never in any severe pain. I believe everything happens for a reason and everything just fell into place. Even though this wasn’t my original birth plan, I am thankful for how things turned out ��❤️ #usmcbaby #sandiegotwins #twinbirth #twinbelly #twincsection #twinmomlife #moditwins #twinsholdinghands #moditwinpregnancy #twinbellybump #identicalbabies #identicalsisters
Celi, instructora de fitness y experta en nutrición, es la madre de estas dos niñas que decidió compartir en sus redes sociales el momento tan emotivo que, sin ser conscientes, sus hijas protagonizaron.