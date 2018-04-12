Así de difícil es dormir con dos hijos en la misma cama
Un video que seguramente identificará a muchos padres que están viviendo una situación similar
Cuando te convertís en padre, las noches no vuelven a ser lo que eran y dormir es casi un imposible. Según un estudio, los padres pierden más de 700 horas de sueño en el primer año de vida del bebé. Melanie Darnell, una mamá estadounidense de tres chicos, publicó en su cuenta de Instagram un video en el que muestra la lucha que es dormir con dos de sus hijos en la misma cama.
¿Cómo surgió la idea? A la mujer le dio curiosidad sobre cuantas horas dormían y cuanto se movían sus hijos, así que decidió grabar su cama durante toda una noche y realizó un time-lapse.
Según relató en su cuenta de Instagram, el marido de Melanie suele viajar por trabajo y su bebé de 10 meses no duerme de corrido, por lo que aunque se acuesta sola primero llega el más chiquito a la cama con ella, y luego se suma el nene de dos años.
Parenting doesn't end when the sun goes down. �� I want to parent at night the same way I parent during the day. You have two nighttime parenting goals (1) get sufficient rest yourself and (2) meet the nutritional and emotional needs of your child. It's a tough balance. Realizing that the last sweet hours of restful darkness are almost over. The 4am wake-up call is especially excruciating. Still, we haul ourselves out of bed, and with bleary eyes pull our babies in close . In those quiet, dark hours, the lack of distraction can actually quite calming and refreshing. Baby's needs tend to be simple: to be held and fed ����. Mothers are experts at both of those things, and the ability to so completely meet the needs of our amazing baby is profoundly satisfying. During these moments let's think of all of the other parents that are up with their babies at the very same middle-of-the night moment and take comfort in the thought of each of us cradling our babies in the dark of our homes, together in shared experience. Rather than feeling isolated and exhausted, we can feel connected to the other tired mothers that are also awake #momsunited. . So, to all of the tired mothers out there, breathe in and breathe out. These days are intense but short lived. Both you and baby will be sleeping more soundly before long. For now, cuddle your babies, nurse them and love them no matter what time the clock says. The baby you rock tonight someday may have the opportunity to be gazing at the stars while holding a sweet baby of her own. She will be thinking of, and appreciating, you ❤️.
"A todas las madres cansadas que hay afuera, respiren y exhalen. Estos días son intensos pero de corta duración. Tanto vos como el bebé estarán durmiendo más profundamente en poco tiempo. Por ahora, abrace a sus bebés, cuídelos y ámelos, no importa a qué hora diga el reloj", escribió Darnell en el posteo. ¿Estás de acuerdo?