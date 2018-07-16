Rico, saludable y ¡muy original! Así es el sorprendente almuerzo de Jacob, un niño oriundo de Australia. Laleh Mohmedi es su mamá y cada día se toma su tiempo en la cocina para realizarle una increíble comida.
Todo empezó como una alternativa creativa para lograr que su hijo termine de comer todo el plato de comida y no hiciera a un costado la verduras o alimentos que no le gustaban ni le atraían . Esta mujer australiana prepara los platos infantiles más originales que alguna vez se haya visto.
La mujer comenzó a subir sus creaciones en la red social Instagram y sus seguidores no pararon de crecer desde entonces. Los elaborados platos que presenta llaman mucho la atención.
����Does anybody else's children just love Puppy Pals on @disneyjuniorAUNZ? They are an absolute favourite here in the JFD household! Charlie does not take to any shows but when these furry little guys are on she sits there laughing and moving her hands! Here is one of our favourite little puppies - ROLLY from PUPPY PALS Spelt, cocoa pancakes with fruit Swipe �� to see how to make him! . . . . . . #ad #disney #disneyjuniorcollab #disney #puppydogpals #pancakes #disney #foodstyling #foodart #foodphotography #healthychoices #beautifulcuisines #pixarpierchallenge #thechalkboardeats #happyandhealthy #glowlean #onthetable #organicmoments #colouryourplate #eattherainbow #wholefood #feedfeed #foods4thought #lovefood #organicfood #sundlivsstil #nemmad #disneyfood
We are getting so close to launching our show- we have been working so hard and I’m not going to lie I am so nervous to see people’s reactions/ comments. ���� If it’s a flop I guess I’ll just go take refuge in the forest like Snow White �� SNOW WHITE Spelt pancakes with fruit . . . . #snowwhite #snowwhiteandthesevendwarfs #pancakes #disney #foodstyling #foodart #foodphotography #healthychoices #beautifulcuisines #pixarpierchallenge #thechalkboardeats #happyandhealthy #glowlean #onthetable #organicmoments #colouryourplate #eattherainbow #wholefood #feedfeed #foods4thought #lovefood #organicfood #sundlivsstil #nemmad #disneyfood #ALDICreativePlates
#ad We were pretty excited when @DisneyUK reached out to us to help celebrate the upcoming 90th anniversary of the True Original Mickey Mouse! 90 years of bringing joy to children and adults of all ages! What an achievement! We know that you all love Mickey as much as we do and we would love for you to join us in celebrating him by creating something original inspired by him! It can be anything from arts to videos and of course food! Some content will be shown in a mash up video- how awesome is that!? Make sure to use #mickey90 so we can see it! ❤️❤️ . . . @disney @mickeymouse #uk #usa #europe #australia #mickeymouse #disney #foodstyling #foodart #foodphotography#healthychoices #beautifulcuisines #pixarpierchallenge #thechalkboardeats #happyandhealthy #glowlean #onthetable #colouryourplate #eattherainbow #wholefood #foods4thought #lovefood #organicfood #disneyfood #neolith
EDNA “E” MODE from THE INCREDIBLES 2 Mash potatoes with squid ink pasta and crumbled chicken Stone: #Neolith Beton from @cdkstone Before all the food art police come out - This piece was made just for fun so no Jacob didn’t eat the raw eggplant �� skin �� . . . . #ednamode #theincredibles #disney #pixar #foodstyling #foodart #foodphotography #healthychoices #beautifulcuisines #pixarpierchallenge #thechalkboardeats #happyandhealthy #glowlean #onthetable #organicmoments #colouryourplate #eattherainbow #wholefood #feedfeed #foods4thought #lovefood #organicfood #sundlivsstil #nemmad #disneyfood #ALDICreativePlates
Celebrating #redroseday with the most romantic guy we know ������ BEAST from BEAUTY & THE BEAST Waffles with spelt chocolate pancakes, dragon fruit, blueberres and banana It has been crazy in the JFD household this week! We spent all weekend filming Jacob's our show - Jacob was such a little trooper! And today we spent filming an amazing collaboration in celebration of the man mouse himself- which we just can not wait to share with you! Not long now till we launch - nervous and excited at the same time! �������������� xx Stone: Neolith Estataurio from @cdkstone . . . . . . #foodstyling #foodart #foodforkids #foodphotography #healthychoices #beautifulcuisines #pixarpierchallenge #thechalkboardeats #happyandhealthy #kidsfood #glowlean #onthetable #organicmoments #colouryourplate #eattherainbow #wholefood #feedfeed #foods4thought #lovefood #glutenfree #organicfood #sundlivsstil #disney #nemmad #disneyfood #beautyandthebeast #fruitplatter #funfood #ALDICreativePlates
You might be wondering why there have been so many throwbacks lately -well truth be told I have been feeling a little overwhelmed lately trying to juggle a business, two children all whilst filming our show. BUT I am sooo excited to be launching the show soon and I know all this hard work will all be worth it! Until then here is a self portrait ���� just kidding. SULLY from MONSTERS INC Cold noodles with organic eggs, carrots, purple cabbage and radish. Sully has been dyed blue using @matcha.blue - this organic product is seriously AMAZING Stone: Neolith Beton from @cdkstone . . . . . #foodstyling #foodart #foodforkids #foodphotography #healthychoices #beautifulcuisines #pixarpierchallenge #thechalkboardeats #happyandhealthy #kidsfood #glowlean #onthetable #organicmoments #colouryourplate #eattherainbow #wholefood #feedfeed #foods4thought #lovefood #glutenfree #organicfood #sundlivsstil #madglad #nemmad #deldinmad #sundmad #økologisk #fruitplatter #funfood