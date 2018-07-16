FBMD23000988030000681f00004c270000d62e0000f4540000736c0000b98000009ba200004ab6000092d20000

 

Rico, saludable y ¡muy original! Así es el sorprendente almuerzo de Jacob, un niño oriundo de Australia. Laleh Mohmedi es su mamá y cada día se toma su tiempo en la cocina para realizarle una increíble comida. 

 

Todo empezó como una alternativa creativa para lograr que su hijo termine de comer todo el plato de comida y no hiciera a un costado la verduras o alimentos que no le gustaban ni le atraían . Esta mujer australiana prepara los platos infantiles más originales que alguna vez se haya visto.

 

La mujer comenzó a subir sus creaciones en la red social Instagram y sus seguidores no pararon de crecer desde entonces. Los elaborados platos que presenta llaman mucho la atención. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

