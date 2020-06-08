Se lo compramos a mi hija para su segundo cumpleaños", cuenta en sus redes sociales Lindsay, la dueña del conejo de la raza Gigante Continental, al que nombraron Cocoa Puff.

"Hicimos un poco de investigación y encontramos esta raza de conejos gigantes, que son muy buenos con los niños. Supuestamente son calmados y dóciles, pero no teníamos idea en lo que nos estábamos metiendo", aclara. Pronto se convertiría en el mejor amigo de su hija Macy y en un miembro más de esta familia de Washington.

Con el correr del tiempo, el conejo (hoy de dos años) llegó a pesar poco más de 8 kilos y empezó a demandar más atención de la que habían anticipado sus dueños.

"Nos impactó lo sociable que es", asegura Lindsay, quien no había previsto que el conejo se criaría fuera de una jaula. "Simplemente no pudimos ponerlo en una jaula, porque quería estar con nosotros todo el tiempo".

Gigante, suave, cariñoso y muy inquieto. "Salta alrededor de la casa y luego duerme mucho durante el día. Cuando estás sentada en un cuarto viene y se acurruca a tu lado. Siempre quiere estar con personas", describe la madre, y recomienda: "Los conejos necesitan espacio, son muy activos y hacen mucho ejercicio durante el día".

Su dieta es a base de vegetales y frutas. Llega a comer dos ensaladas verdes por día (lechuga, kale, perejil, cilantro, brocoli) con trozos de zanahoria. Entre las frutas, puede alimentarse de manzanas, peras y tomates.

