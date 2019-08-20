Gemma Downey es una modelo británica de 23 años con miles de seguidores en sus redes sociales. La influencer es una de las promotoras del "fast-fashion", una tendencia que consiste en armar el placard con prendas de bajo costo.

Lamentablemente y como reza una popular frase: "Lo barato sale caro". Gemma obtuvo una ampolla en el pie, tras usar unos zapatos de tacón alto para ir a cumplir con una cita y contrajo una sepsis casi mortal al cambiárselos por unas sandalias de segunda mano.

“Mi pie se había hinchado y estaba ocurriendo lo mismo alrededor de mi tobillo. El dolor era espantoso”, comentó la joven en declaración con medios ingleses.

“No podía creer que algo tan insignificante pudiera causar tanto daño. Tuve mucha suerte de que mi infección fuera tratada a tiempo. Tuve heridas similares muchas veces, pero no pensé que esto pudiera ocurrir. Ahora me gustaría advertir a otras mujeres al respecto. Que sepan que si tienen una ampolla y no se cura, vayan a revisarlas”, advirtió Downey tras su lamentable episodio.

“Sé que puede ser fatal, los médicos me dijeron que tuve suerte de haber actuado en consecuencia y fui a comprobarlo porque podría haber sido más grave”, recordó sobre lo sucedido.