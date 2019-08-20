Compró unas sandalias usadas y casi le amputan el pie
Una influencer británica estuvo al borde de perder una de sus extremidades. Imágenes impactantes.
Gemma Downey es una modelo británica de 23 años con miles de seguidores en sus redes sociales. La influencer es una de las promotoras del "fast-fashion", una tendencia que consiste en armar el placard con prendas de bajo costo.
Lamentablemente y como reza una popular frase: "Lo barato sale caro". Gemma obtuvo una ampolla en el pie, tras usar unos zapatos de tacón alto para ir a cumplir con una cita y contrajo una sepsis casi mortal al cambiárselos por unas sandalias de segunda mano.
“Mi pie se había hinchado y estaba ocurriendo lo mismo alrededor de mi tobillo. El dolor era espantoso”, comentó la joven en declaración con medios ingleses.
Hey guys, so I’m finally back home to recover! It’s all been a bit of a shock as it happened so fast. This developed simply from every day shoes rubbing the backs of my ankles and breaking the skin. I’ve never had any issues like this before and I developed the first stages of sepsis and severe cellulitis. I’m just so grateful that I acted on things fast (despite being sent away from A&E initially and also just getting told to continue my antibiotics when I had to call an ambulance out tues morning when I started vomiting) things rapidly got worse and I felt horrific and that’s when I rushed to the doctors and an ambulance was called. My blood pressure was super low, heart rate sky high and I had a high temp. I can’t believe all that happened in the space of 24hrs. Lots of people will shrug thing off and play things down, but please be careful of this. Sepsis and cellulitis can result it amputation and can be fatal if left too long. I’m so glad I trusted my instinct and knew that how I was feeling wasn’t normal at all. I was then able to get treated immediately, but obviously still have a little way to go. At the moment I’m not sure what I’m going to do regarding work and jobs, as I was told by the consultant not to wear shoes with backs on for 3 months. So if you see me with flips flops in November, you’ll know why �� stay safe guys ❤️ happy to be back in the comfort of my own home, but extremely grateful for the NHS. #sepsis #cellulitis #infection #warning #treatment #NHS
“No podía creer que algo tan insignificante pudiera causar tanto daño. Tuve mucha suerte de que mi infección fuera tratada a tiempo. Tuve heridas similares muchas veces, pero no pensé que esto pudiera ocurrir. Ahora me gustaría advertir a otras mujeres al respecto. Que sepan que si tienen una ampolla y no se cura, vayan a revisarlas”, advirtió Downey tras su lamentable episodio.
“Sé que puede ser fatal, los médicos me dijeron que tuve suerte de haber actuado en consecuencia y fui a comprobarlo porque podría haber sido más grave”, recordó sobre lo sucedido.