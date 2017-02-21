Sólo uno de cada millón de bebés sufre de la misma patología. Su corazón sólo cuenta con una delgada capa de piel protectora y, cuando la niña empeora, comienza a sentir asfixia y un dolor muy fuerte tanto en la vejiga como en los riñones. Por sus problemas respiratorios, Virsaviya sólo puede vivir en lugares de clima cálido.
A pesar de su disposición, diversos cirujanos se han negado a operarla debido al riesgo de la cirugía por su alta presión arterial. Su familia está probando medicinas alternativas para bajar su presión y así poder proceder a un tratamiento quirúrgico.
La madre ha creado una cuenta de Instagram para compartir su historia y poder juntar fondos para su causa. En las fotos, la niña suele estar sonriente y con buen ánimo frente a su enfermedad. También baila, canta, actúa y hace gimnasia hasta donde puede.
My #VirsaviyaWarrior a truly warrior she was just a few hours ago out of her conciseness , blue color with rolled eyes ,was making a terrible wheezing and couldn't breathe, chocking from the hitting her back and head from the bunk bed fell , now she is smiling and joking around with everyone walking and she just unstoppable ���� I want to say thank y'all for your support and prayers and comments and kind words, I can't answer on all of them to say thank you every time each of you , but y'all have to know that we read it always, I read DM messages as well , we feel God's love through all the good words you sending to us . Virsaviya feeling just great her X-ray and MRI looks wonderful just a little bruise on the spine , she can eat everything (now she is always hungry as usual ��) I can't believe I was about to loose her yesterday ! Jesus is amazing, He saved her many many times ����✝ we have to appreciate what God do for us , appreciate every moment with your beloved people , you never know what can happen with them next moment , we have no time for fighting or hating , just love , just happiness ��������✝ #miracle #prayerworks #whenyoubelieve #ibelieve #ifeelblessed #grateful #PrayForBathsheba #teamjesus #TeamBathsheba #staystrong