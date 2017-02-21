Sólo uno de cada millón de bebés sufre de la misma patología. Su corazón sólo cuenta con una delgada capa de piel protectora y, cuando la niña empeora, comienza a sentir asfixia y un dolor muy fuerte tanto en la vejiga como en los riñones. Por sus problemas respiratorios, Virsaviya sólo puede vivir en lugares de clima cálido.
 

A pesar de su disposición, diversos cirujanos se han negado a operarla debido al riesgo de la cirugía por su alta presión arterial. Su familia está probando medicinas alternativas para bajar su presión y así poder proceder a un tratamiento quirúrgico.
 

La madre ha creado una cuenta de Instagram para compartir su historia y poder juntar fondos para su causa. En las fotos, la niña suele estar sonriente y con buen ánimo frente a su enfermedad. También baila, canta, actúa y hace gimnasia hasta donde puede.

 


 