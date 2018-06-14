El argentino que triunfa en Miami convirtiéndose en el personaje que le pidan
Hace 10 años que se dedica al Cosplay de manera profesional y la rompe en Instagram.
A los 12 años, J. Stryker decidió llevar su fanatismo por los comics a otro nivel: con talento y pasión logró convertirse en uno de los mejores cosplayers y hoy es reconocido por poder convertirse en cualquier personaje de ficción.
Con más de 160 mil seguidores en su cuenta de Instagram, donde muestra tanto los procesos como los increíbles resultados finales de sus personificaciones, en su cuenta podés ver fotos de sus personajes, que van desde Pokémon y Los Simpson hasta Jack Sparrow y los príncipes de Disney.
It's Disney Week! �� Next up, a handsome God, HERCULES! ���� Just finished making this costume and shot it �� Today is a very special day to me. Exactly one year ago I met someone very special to me that would later help me understand who I truly am, much like Hercules in his quest to become a hero. And like with Megara, I'll forever have a place in my heart for this person ❤️ Something I really loved about Hercules was the scene when Zeus tells Hercules that he has the chin of a God. In middle school, this kid would make fun of my big chin. I became very insecure about it for much of my life. Thanks to Hercules, I now see it differently: I have the chin of the Gods! SO FUCK YOU PEASANT ASSHOLE FOR MAKING FUN OF ME �� Final Disney character tomorrow! ✨ Who do you think it will be? �� #jstryker #disney #waltdisney #disneyworld #waltdisneyworld #hercules #gaymer #gayfit #gaynerd #gaygeek #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplayers #god
Según cuenta este diseñador gráfico rosarino que vive en Miami, arrancó a los 12 años y hoy se dedica al cosplay de forma profesional: “Soy súper nerd desde chiquito. Mis hermanos y yo siempre veíamos Los Caballeros del Zodiaco, Sailor Moon, Dragon Ball y jugábamos a un montón de juegos. Después descubrí que existían las convenciones. Me disfracé de Rock Lee de Naruto y me encantó! Desde ese día no paré más”.
Jonathan hace todo de cero, desde el maquillaje hasta la vestimenta, pasando por detalles como el pelo y hasta las uñas si es necesario. “Aprendí solo a maquillarme y fui mejorando poco a poco. Los trajes los hago todos yo. Salvo ropa que ya tengo, tipo si necesito usar pantalones negros y los tengo, me los pongo. Pero a veces hasta hago los pantalones negros porque soy masoquista”, contó al diario Uno en una entrevista.
¿Cuánto tiempo tarda en armar un cosplay completo? Esto depende del disfraz: “Los simples me toman mediodía y algunos me pueden tomar una semana o dos”.
Bonsoir! ���� I have the pleasure to announce that I'll be back in Europe this spring break! I'll be a guest at TGS SpringBreak (@tgstoulouse) in France �� I'll also have the honor to judge the Coupe de France of Cosplay �� Join me April 7 & 8th! �� Je suis tres heureux de rencontrer les belles personnes de France. Je parle un peu de francais, donc j'ai hate de pratiquer! �� #jstryker #tgstoulouse #tgs #tgsspringbreak
10 Days of Depp continues! �� Next up, a really fucking stylish vampire: Barnabas Collins ⚰️ I love Barnabas' style so much. I was really excited to make the coat cause it ended up looking really nice and I can hella wear it out and look pimp af �� Anyway, hope you guys had a great weekend! Mucho love ❤️ New Depp character will be posted Tuesday! #jstryker #10daysofdepp #johnnydepp #depp #barnabas #barnabascollins #darkshadows #cosplay #cosplayer #makeup #movie #vampire