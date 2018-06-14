A los 12 años, J. Stryker decidió llevar su fanatismo por los comics a otro nivel: con talento y pasión logró convertirse en uno de los mejores cosplayers y hoy es reconocido por poder convertirse en cualquier personaje de ficción.

Con más de 160 mil seguidores en su cuenta de Instagram, donde muestra tanto los procesos como los increíbles resultados finales de sus personificaciones, en su cuenta podés ver fotos de sus personajes, que van desde Pokémon y Los Simpson hasta Jack Sparrow y los príncipes de Disney.

Según cuenta este diseñador gráfico rosarino que vive en Miami, arrancó a los 12 años y hoy se dedica al cosplay de forma profesional: “Soy súper nerd desde chiquito. Mis hermanos y yo siempre veíamos Los Caballeros del Zodiaco, Sailor Moon, Dragon Ball y jugábamos a un montón de juegos. Después descubrí que existían las convenciones. Me disfracé de Rock Lee de Naruto y me encantó! Desde ese día no paré más”.

Jonathan hace todo de cero, desde el maquillaje hasta la vestimenta, pasando por detalles como el pelo y hasta las uñas si es necesario. “Aprendí solo a maquillarme y fui mejorando poco a poco. Los trajes los hago todos yo. Salvo ropa que ya tengo, tipo si necesito usar pantalones negros y los tengo, me los pongo. Pero a veces hasta hago los pantalones negros porque soy masoquista”, contó al diario Uno en una entrevista.

¿Cuánto tiempo tarda en armar un cosplay completo? Esto depende del disfraz: “Los simples me toman mediodía y algunos me pueden tomar una semana o dos”.