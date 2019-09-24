El video de una perra de asistencia con un personaje de Disney se volvió viral
El animal se posó en el regazo del Pato Donald y fue furor en las redes.
Se llama Nala, es una golden y es un perro entrenado para ayudar personas con autismo. Pero una de las cualidades más distintivas es su fanatismo por Disney y sus personajes.
Escuchaste el dicho "contento como perro con dos colas", bueno, podría cambiarse a "contento como Nala en Disney". Este perrito instagramer es fanático de los personajes de Disney. En los últimos días se volvió viral a nivel mundial por un video adorable junto al Pato Donald.
Pero ese video no es la única prueba de su fanatismo por el mundo de Walt Disney.
Never let anyone on the internet tell you what you do or don’t need from a service dog. Never feel the need to post all of your health issues if you don’t want to. You don’t have to justify anything to anyone. You don’t owe anyone anything. And the other thing is, you are responsible for yourself and your own dog. You are not responsible for what anyone else chooses to do, how they work their dog, or anything. Everyone is their own person with the ability to make their own decisions on what they do or don’t need. I share some of my disabilities, but I don’t share all of them. I share some of Nala’s tasks, but I don’t share all of them. And guess what? I don’t have to justify my need for anything. The people close to me are the people that matter and they do know my needs, not random strangers who think they have a right to judge or make fun of things. I have an amazing life out here, and well, I’ve been rather successful. I love sharing my journey and experience with Nala, I post what I want in hopes it’ll bring awareness.
Su cuenta de Instagram, @HelperDogNala, tiene casi 43.000 seguidores y es considerada "el perro preferido de Disney". Ahí hay muchísimas publicaciones donde muestra el encuentro con princesas como La Sirenita, Cenicienta y Elsa, el protagonista de su película preferida Jack Sparrow, Jane y Tarzán, Stitch, entre muchísimos otros.
Además de tener seguidores que aman a Nala, su dueña intenta concientizar sobre el autismo y el cuidado que hay que tener con estos perros. A través de las publicaciones remarca el mensaje escrito en el chaleco del perro: "Perro de servicio - autismo. Ignorame por favor, estoy trabajando".
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, NALA! ������ (Swipe to see baby pictures!) • This is the day every handler dreams of reaching. Their service dogs second birthday, already have “graduated” training, and out working for their handler. Most people will tell you it takes about 2 years to fully train a service dog, and that is absolutely correct. Training a service dog does not happen overnight, and it can be quite the challenge when you’re already sick. • It all started when I brought Nala home as a tiny puppy at 8 weeks old. I began training her right away. I knew it wasn’t going to be an easy task, but I was prepared for the struggle. I knew that someday, Nala would be my independence. The only knowledge I had about training dogs was, well, nothing. I found some YouTube videos on clicker training, and that’s the method I used. Once I figured out how to teach her how to sit, it was a very easy for me to understand the process of teaching her everything else. • I began taking her into public when she was 10 weeks, in a stroller to a few pet friendly places that weren’t pet stores. She began going to the movie theater, stores like TJ Maxx/Marshall’s, and doctors appointments after she was fully vaccinated, so around 4.5 months. I lost my job at that time due to my health, which was probably one of the worst times of my life. I remember staying in bed for weeks straight, with the exception of letting the dogs out to go potty. I wasn’t sure if I was going to make it any further. But I began to crack down on Nala’s training after taking some time to just let myself be. It was hard, and I left many public training sessions in tears due to how overwhelmed and sad I was. I did at least 3 training sessions per day with Nala. We went into public to train at least 4 times a week, and I really, really put my heart and soul into her training. • Now Nala is an amazing service dog, who works nearly flawlessly to my standards. I couldn’t imagine being without her at this point, because her tasks help me so much. • HAPPY BIRTHDAY, NALA! ������