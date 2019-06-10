Se llama Lexie Alford, es estadounidense, tiene 21 años y se convirtió en la persona más joven en visitar todos los países del mundo. Lo consiguió el pasado 31 de mayo al cruzar la frontera de Corea del Norte, con ello culminaba una aventura que le ha llevado años.

Esta hazaña le ha permitido entrar en el libro Guinness de los Récords como la turista más joven en viajar a los 196 países soberanos reconocidos, según informa la revista Forbes.

Para dar fe de su hazaña, la joven exhibe numerosas fotografías en su cuenta personal de Instagram, entre las cuales está la instantánea de su llegada a Corea del Norte el pasado 31 de mayo.

Lexie empezó a viajar cuando era muy jovencita gracias a que sus padres tenían una agencia de viajes que le permitía hacerlo. Pero a los 12 años la chica inició la aventura de recorrer todo el mundo. A los 18 años ya había visitado 72 países y en los últimos 3 años ha viajado a los 124 que le quedaban.

Para que la organización del Guinness World Record pueda reconocer oficialmente este hito, la joven deberá documentar todos sus destinos mediante pruebas que demuestren que ha estado en todos ellos.