Entró al Guinness por ser la turista más joven que visitó todos los países del mundo
Según informa la revista Forbes, estuvo en 196 países soberanos reconocidos.
Se llama Lexie Alford, es estadounidense, tiene 21 años y se convirtió en la persona más joven en visitar todos los países del mundo. Lo consiguió el pasado 31 de mayo al cruzar la frontera de Corea del Norte, con ello culminaba una aventura que le ha llevado años.
Visiting Mauritius was a dream of mine for so long that I was worried maybe the real place wouldn’t match the story in my head. Not sure if I just got really lucky in this country but it was as if I was in a movie where everything has this surreal cinematic quality. Also couldn’t believe how warm & full of life the ocean was just right off the beach! Feeling nostalgic ✨ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ What’s a country you’ve always dreamed of going to?
Esta hazaña le ha permitido entrar en el libro Guinness de los Récords como la turista más joven en viajar a los 196 países soberanos reconocidos, según informa la revista Forbes.
What are 3 defining moments in your life? I’ve been thinking about this a lot and thought it would be a fun exercise to do with you guys. As someone that goes through tons of phases, both positive and negative, I get so nostalgic when I think about the things that brought me to where I am today. Here’s a few of my turning points: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 1. The day I passed my exams to skip Junior & Senior years of high school. 2. Bungee jumping in Switzerland the summer after I graduated from college.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 3. The very first time I thought about breaking the world record for the youngest person to travel to every country ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’ve got a pretty huge life achievement coming up with visiting my last country (!!) which I already know is going to change so much in my life. This photo may be a hint about the first place I’m going back to after I break the record ��
Para dar fe de su hazaña, la joven exhibe numerosas fotografías en su cuenta personal de Instagram, entre las cuales está la instantánea de su llegada a Corea del Norte el pasado 31 de mayo.
Lexie empezó a viajar cuando era muy jovencita gracias a que sus padres tenían una agencia de viajes que le permitía hacerlo. Pero a los 12 años la chica inició la aventura de recorrer todo el mundo. A los 18 años ya había visitado 72 países y en los últimos 3 años ha viajado a los 124 que le quedaban.
I’m still celebrating all the little victories that happened along the way�� One of the most difficult aspects of traveling to every country is, of course, VISAS. Applying for all these visas has been a logistical nightmare that’s haunted me for years now. It’s been so stressful I can’t even begin to explain. For perspective, here’s all the countries I had to get visas for as an American citizen (NOT including visa on arrival and evisas): #Algeria, #Libya, #Afghanistan, Mali, #Niger, #BurkinaFaso, #Chad, #CentralAfricanRepublic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, #EquatorialGuinea, #Angola, #Benin, #Nigeria, #RepublicOfTheCongo, #Liberia, #Gambia, #Burundi, #Djibouti, #Eritrea, #Tanzania, #Sudan, #SouthSudan, #Somalia, #Yemen, #China, #Brazil, #Venezuela, #SaudiArabia, #Turkmenistan, #Uzbekistan, #India & #Pakistan. I might have even forgotten a few but hopefully you can see why! I loved getting to visit all of these awesome places but I’m going to need to take a long break from the bureaucracy of obtaining all these silly stickers in my passport��
Para que la organización del Guinness World Record pueda reconocer oficialmente este hito, la joven deberá documentar todos sus destinos mediante pruebas que demuestren que ha estado en todos ellos.
Happiest in high places ✌��this was one of the most rewarding hikes of my life! I’ve always been a mountain enthusiast & Northern Pakistan has some of the most epic mountains in the world. Literally though, Pakistan is home to more than 100 peaks over 7000 meters (23,000 ft.)!�� In the top right corner of this photo you can start to see the summit of Nanga Parbat, also known as “Killer Mountain” because of the notoriously difficult climb. It’s the ninth highest mountain in the world at 26,660’. The first person to summit it wasn’t until 1953 and no one was able to summit it again for another 10 years. I didn’t realize there’s such a cool history left behind on these mountains by the crazy humans that are addicted to the thrill of being on top of the world ⚡️