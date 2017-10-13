 

La moda surgió luego de que la usuaria de Instagram GretChen Chen publicara dos fotografías, seguramente a manera de broma, usando pestañas postizas como “extensiones de pelos de nariz”.

 

Su publicación recibió cientos de ‘Me gusta’ e hizo que otras mujeres copiaran el estilo e incluso crearan tutoriales sobre cómo usar las falsas pestañas a manera de extensiones.

 

 

 

I Tried the Nose Hair Extension trend so that you don’t have to. (See full video on my YouTube channel) #nosehairextensions

Una publicación compartida de Taylor R (@taytay_xx) el

 