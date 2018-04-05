Una instagramer hizo una lista en base a los comentarios y juicios de valor que ha ido coleccionando en su cuenta. En ella recoge actividades como hacer ejercicio mientras cuida de sus hijos, llevar tatuajes y piercings, dejar que sus hijos utilicen la tecnología, beber vino de vez en cuando, no cubrirse, tener un hobby o usar productos enlatados.
Sia Cooper tiene dos hijos, es entrenadora personal y la siguen 926.000 usuarios en Instagram. La entrenadora tiene un canal de YouTube que se llama 'Diario de una mamá en forma' y suele subir fotos con sus hijos a la red social, algo que le ha acarreado críticas negativas en su faceta como madre.
Ahora decidió contestar a todos esos detractores y puede que haya encontrado la fórmula para hacerse rica.
Can I just take a minute to say WOW! ��The “bad mom” post that I made last week went VIRAL and stirred up so many conversations around mom-shaming and judgement against moms altogether. I couldn’t be more thankful for the awesome comments, messages, and likes that it had received. Therefore, this is “part 2” of that post where I wanna expand a bit. In my last post, I mentioned several ways that I’ve been judged against as a mom and mainly it’s because I find the time to workout. I’ve been called selfish a thousand times because I choose to make fitness a priority as a mom. I’ve been told that my kids are probably neglected and that I put them off on a nanny. The hateful comments normally come from other moms who can’t or won’t put forth the same effort for whatever reason. I’ve also been judged for working out during pregnancy and received hateful messages saying my baby was going to die and get shaken up in the womb. I’ve been told my baby would have brain damage. I had gone viral during pregnancy for maintaining my 6 pack so some people commented that my abs were going to choke my baby. Yes I’m dead serious guys. And of course there’s the Target workout judgement where I filmed a fun and playful workout video while shopping at Target that went viral last year and people called me a lunatic and crazy. My point is? You can’t please everyone and y’all... other moms are the WORST! You’d think that moms would support one another instead of tearing each other apart. It seems like you’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t. If another mom or a person in general wants to call ME a “bad mom” -vain, selfish, whatever- for putting my health first and for “having abs” then so be it! I encourage you all to take what you’ve been called a bad mom for and wear it proud. Own it! To the haters, you can kiss my abs �� Being a mom isn’t easy and there is no wrong way to parent IF your kids are loved, healthy, and being taken care of. ����♀️ Am I right? Follow @badmomconfessions to share your bad mom moments to be shared anonymously and to read other mom’s confessions! #worldsokayestmom @todayshow @goodmorningamerica @theviewabc @thetalkcbs @theellenshow @scarymommy
"Si me dieran cinco centavos por cada una de las veces que me han llamado mala madre sería taaaaan rica", escribió Cooper en una publicación hecha este domingo en Instagram que ya se ha hecho viral. En ella, Cooper bebe vino con el mensaje "mala madre" escrito en el brazo, mientras su hijo juega con la tablet y su hija come chocolate.
Quizás Cooper no conseguirá el beneficio económico del que habla, pero sí encontró el apoyo de todas esas madres que han sido atacadas por lo mismo alguna vez. De hecho, la entrenadora cita a algunas al final de su mensaje.
"Parece casi imposible ser como un manual o una madre políticamente correcta en estos días porque en cualquier lugar en el que estés hay otra madre juzgándote", escribió junto a las fotos que publicó.
El texto del post continúa: "No existe el camino correcto para ser padre o madre. Todos estamos en la misma carrera y lo hacemos lo mejor que podemos. La maternidad no es igual para todos, y lo que vale para una familia no funciona para la otra. Así que, ¿quién puede juzgar las decisiones de otra madre?".