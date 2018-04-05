Una instagramer hizo una lista en base a los comentarios y juicios de valor que ha ido coleccionando en su cuenta. En ella recoge actividades como hacer ejercicio mientras cuida de sus hijos, llevar tatuajes y piercings, dejar que sus hijos utilicen la tecnología, beber vino de vez en cuando, no cubrirse, tener un hobby o usar productos enlatados.

Sia Cooper tiene dos hijos, es entrenadora personal y la siguen 926.000 usuarios en Instagram. La entrenadora tiene un canal de YouTube que se llama 'Diario de una mamá en forma' y suele subir fotos con sus hijos a la red social, algo que le ha acarreado críticas negativas en su faceta como madre.

Ahora decidió contestar a todos esos detractores y puede que haya encontrado la fórmula para hacerse rica.

"Si me dieran cinco centavos por cada una de las veces que me han llamado mala madre sería taaaaan rica", escribió Cooper en una publicación hecha este domingo en Instagram que ya se ha hecho viral. En ella, Cooper bebe vino con el mensaje "mala madre" escrito en el brazo, mientras su hijo juega con la tablet y su hija come chocolate.

Quizás Cooper no conseguirá el beneficio económico del que habla, pero sí encontró el apoyo de todas esas madres que han sido atacadas por lo mismo alguna vez. De hecho, la entrenadora cita a algunas al final de su mensaje.

"Parece casi imposible ser como un manual o una madre políticamente correcta en estos días porque en cualquier lugar en el que estés hay otra madre juzgándote", escribió junto a las fotos que publicó.

El texto del post continúa: "No existe el camino correcto para ser padre o madre. Todos estamos en la misma carrera y lo hacemos lo mejor que podemos. La maternidad no es igual para todos, y lo que vale para una familia no funciona para la otra. Así que, ¿quién puede juzgar las decisiones de otra madre?".