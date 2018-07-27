La nena nigeriana que se convirtió en "la más hermosa del mundo"
"¡Ella es humana, pero también es un ángel!", escribió la fotógrafa que la retrató.
"¡Ella es humana, pero también es un ángel!", escribió la fotógrafa que la retrató.
Jare, es una nena nigeriana de cinco años que fue retratada por la fotógrafa Mofe Bamuyiwa y rápidamente cautivó a todos con su belleza natural.
Mofe explicó que buscó retratar la relación entre lo infantil y la madurez a través de la pose de la pequeña y de su mirada. "¡Ella es humana, pero también es un ángel!", escribió junto a una imagen de Jare.
Oh yes she’s human ! She’s also an angel ! “J A R E “ I want to portray the interception between her childhood and adulthood so both stay timeless ! I could have made her smile and make her laugh out loud but I put her in their natural moments for us to see through their eyes ! Posing them as adults ! Was my trick to create it a timeless portrait ! J A R E , when you clock 21 remember to do same pose and style TEAM Muse : @the_j3_sisters Make up by Dammy of @iposhlooks Creative style direction @mofebamuyiwa Hair by @totalshopwigs Hair styled by @hairkarved Styled by @styledbyseun Assisted by @adebimpe_aj @ernest_chuxx @official_bigjosh #bmbstudio #bmbphotography #mofebamuyiwa #kids #kidsphotography #artsy #love #light #childphotographer #familyphotography