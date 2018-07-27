Jare, es una nena nigeriana de cinco años que fue retratada por la fotógrafa Mofe Bamuyiwa y rápidamente cautivó a todos con su belleza natural.

 

Mofe explicó que buscó retratar la relación entre lo infantil y la madurez a través de la pose de la pequeña y de su mirada. "¡Ella es humana, pero también es un ángel!", escribió junto a una imagen de Jare. 

 