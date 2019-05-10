La iluminación perfecta, un marco ideal, la composición, el ángulo y postura adecuados, colores vibrantes y por supuesto, algunos filtros: esto es lo necesario para sacar fotos perfectas en Instagram.

Esas fotos de ensueño llenan nuestras redes sociales y nos transportan a un mundo mágico donde la gente tiene cuerpos perfectos, comen comida sana, una apariencia genial sin esfuerzo, viajan cada día y descubren cosas nuevas, comprándose ropa de marca casi cada semana.

Este mundo de instagram es tan perfecto que nos hace miserables y nos da envidia la vida perfecta de otras personas.

Kim Britt, de Suiza se encarga de mostrar la realidad detrás de la "perfección" de las redes sociales.

De forma divertida, se hace fotos que muestran como son las cosas en el mundo real y cómo serían en el mundo perfecto de Instagram. Desde ponerse pintalabios a comer sano, esto es lo que ocultan los filtros y composiciones.

Instagram Suiza Virales