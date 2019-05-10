"La verdad no es bella": El Instagram que busca mostrar las mentiras de la red
Kim Britt creó una cuenta para comparar las imágenes publicadas con la vida cotidiana.
La iluminación perfecta, un marco ideal, la composición, el ángulo y postura adecuados, colores vibrantes y por supuesto, algunos filtros: esto es lo necesario para sacar fotos perfectas en Instagram.
Today's "happy" meal���� . I guess the picture speaks for it self�� Enjoy yor meal! . What do you order when you eat some fast food? ������ . I tried the quinoa curry burger (veggie). I liked the taste but the upper bread piece was way too little, so I had a hard time eating...�� . . . Unpaid Advertising
Esas fotos de ensueño llenan nuestras redes sociales y nos transportan a un mundo mágico donde la gente tiene cuerpos perfectos, comen comida sana, una apariencia genial sin esfuerzo, viajan cada día y descubren cosas nuevas, comprándose ropa de marca casi cada semana.
HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY���� . Douple tap ����for every woman here who cut herself at least once while shaving her legs�� . The struggels of beeing a woman, but it is so worth it to be one and I'm proud I am and you should be too�� . CHEERS TO US!�� . . . Unpaid Ad
Este mundo de instagram es tan perfecto que nos hace miserables y nos da envidia la vida perfecta de otras personas.
Kim Britt, de Suiza se encarga de mostrar la realidad detrás de la "perfección" de las redes sociales.
We all come in different shapes in sizes and that's good! It's so easy to pretend to have a "better" body on a picture. ���� . If we are relaxed and not posing, the body looks different. That is okay, everybody has this. Don't get brainwashed by all those edited and posed pictures. . The truth is, we might all have parts on us, that we think are not perfect, but guess what, that's something good. We don't need to look "perfect" (by the way, what should perfect look like anyway?). How boring would it be if we would all look the same? . Take care to your body, don't do crash diats and restrict all "bad" food just to look a certain way you see on pictures, which don't always show the truth. Enjoy all types of food in a healthy amount. Listen to your body and let go negatives thoughts about it. ����
De forma divertida, se hace fotos que muestran como son las cosas en el mundo real y cómo serían en el mundo perfecto de Instagram. Desde ponerse pintalabios a comer sano, esto es lo que ocultan los filtros y composiciones.