Las imágenes del tiburón blanco más grande del mundo
El enorme animal supera los seis metros, tiene más de 50 años y ha sido fotografiado cerca de Hawaii.
Especialistas lograron retratar al tiburón más grande del mundo. Se trata de "Deep Blue", una hembra que supera los seis metros de largo y rebasa los 50 años. La misma es muy reconocible por las marcas y cicatrices que tiene en su piel.
"Deep Blue", es el ejemplar de tiburón más grande del que se tenga registro y fue vista esta semana en las aguas de Hawaii. Este hecho causó la emoción de los investigadores que lograron retratarla y el asombro de millones de usuarios.
If you asked me a few days ago what the most amazing thing I've ever seen in Hawaiian waters the answer probably would be pretty different. If you asked me yesterday the answer would be freediving with Deep Blue, a great white, the largest ever documented ,who was last seen in 2013 in Mexico. If you asked me right now, it would be freediving with, interacting with and photographing not one but multiple, different great whites AND Deep Blue. Tonight when I got home and after I got off the phone with the news something someone said bothered me. I went over photos from three days of diving with sharks and realized that the sharks are different. We've now confirmed with scientists that they are indeed unique individuals and we're working to get IDs out for everyone. Stay tuned!
En este último encuentro el tiburón más mediático del mundo, desde que fue grabado por Discovery en 2013 en México.
"Serena y elegante, se desplazó alrededor nuestro. Durante horas nadamos juntos en la corriente del mar", escribió la fotógrafa Kimberly Jeffries, emocionada por su experiencia.
Deep Blue, possibly the biggest White Shark identified at nearly 7 meters. While last spotted in Mexico, she came on a Hawaii all-you-can-eat vacation. Here, @hapakimberly drops to take some photos of her in front of a sperm whale carcass - notice all the chunks of whale and oil floating around. Kimberly was first to spot her on 13 January 2019, and Kimberly and I confirmed the ID with the white shark authority, @iphotographsharks this morning - thank you! Also present were @laurashark007, @meg_siren, @mitswerdna, @dannyrobertsphotos, plus Andrew and Daren. Thank you all for the surface support, surface photos and videos, and putting up with the smell