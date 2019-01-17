Especialistas lograron retratar al tiburón más grande del mundo. Se trata de "Deep Blue", una hembra que supera los seis metros de largo y rebasa los 50 años. La misma es muy reconocible por las marcas y cicatrices que tiene en su piel.

"Deep Blue", es el ejemplar de tiburón más grande del que se tenga registro y  fue vista esta semana en las aguas de Hawaii. Este hecho causó la emoción de los investigadores que lograron retratarla y el asombro de millones de usuarios.

En este último encuentro el tiburón más mediático del mundo, desde que fue grabado por Discovery en 2013 en México.

"Serena y elegante, se desplazó alrededor nuestro. Durante horas nadamos juntos en la corriente del mar", escribió la fotógrafa Kimberly Jeffries, emocionada por su experiencia.