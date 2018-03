**All: help raise money for this team! A gofundme link is below. YALL this was seriously performed at my sisters dance competition today. The whole gymnasium was in tears laughing so hard ☠️.... hope you guys enjoy it as much as I did this was performed by the Bobcat Belles from Hallsville high school! All, huge thanks to David Lisch (http://www.grayreed.com/Our-People/David-Lisch) and the attorneys at Gray Reed & McGraw (http://www.grayreed.com/Home) for helping me successfully negotiate and work with Jukin Media, who will now be promoting the video, to raise money for the dance team!!! David and Gray Reed were prompt to step in and take action and I’m very pleased with their work. I believe they are a full service law firm, so please contact David at [email protected] if you ever need an attorney! https://www.gofundme.com/bobcat-belles-drill-teamJukin Media Verified (Original) For licensing / permission to use: Contact - licensing(at)jukinmediadotcom watch it on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R1Riu1lZRHI&t=17s

Posted by Shelbi Nicole Crawford on sábado, 3 de marzo de 2018