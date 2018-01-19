 

Jessica Kimber Enslow dio a luz a siete chicos pero parece que no llegara a los treinta años. A ella, el hecho se dedicar un tiempo al deporte y seguir un estilo de vida saludable parece haberle brindado la juventud eterna. Su hija mayor ya tiene 23 años y luce como su hermana.

 

 

The ship has sailed ⛵️ on a 2018 New Year’s post for me, ����♀️ but I’ll spare you my year in review, as I’m sure we’ve all seen at least 200-300 years worth of people’s lives in the past few days! �� And so here we find ourselves on a #transformationtuesday & yes, I know I’m 9 months pregnant & in labor with @codyenslow on the left, but as I’ve said before, anyone who thinks pregnancy transformations don’t count probably has never given birth! Not only do you often gain some extra fat, but a woman’s uterus stretches to 500 times it’s normal size, and then returns to its normal size within about a month! Yes, our bodies are so resilient, especially when we take care of them. I’ve realized that if you find something you love, you’re more likely to stick with it! I now know I pretty much hate plyometrics & running, but I love #weighttraining & #cardio on the elliptical. I’m done following the trends & fads that come & go. Thanks to @shaneheugly I know that any form of cardio will work & luckily for me, weight lifting will help sculpt & shape your physique nicely. ���� Here’s to achieving our goals in 2018! Happy New Year friends! ��♥️ • • • • • • #fatloss #fitnessjourney #fitmums #fitmamas #fitmoms #transformations #weightlosstips #trainlikeagirl #loveyourselfmore #abworkout #armworkout #fitspo #utahfitfam #utah #utahfitness #howtoloseweight #antiaging #postpartum #countingmacros #momswholift #momlife #pregnantlife #beachbody #bikinibody #glowup #bodyafterbaby #girlsgonesporty

A través de su Instagram, la mujer ha documentado toda su transformación fitness con rutinas de ejercicio, buena alimentación y la disciplina a través del tiempo, y desde su perfil motiva a otros a hacer lo mismo que ella. A través de fotografías del antes y el después demuestra cómo cambió su cuerpo con esfuerzo y dedicación.

 

 

Su aspecto llama la atención de muchos usuarios, quienes la alaban por su belleza y su buen estado físico. Pero no solo captó el interés de la gente sino hasta de algunas marcas que le pidieron que haga publicidad de productos relacionados con el fitness.

 

 

Su mensaje es claro: ser mamá no debe alejarte de mantener una vida activa. El objetivo final no debe ser lucir como una joven de 20 años sino permanecer en forma, que se traduce en excelentes beneficios para la salud además de la estética.

 