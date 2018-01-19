Los secretos de esta mujer para verse de la misma edad que su hija
La mujer tuvo siete bebés, pero la confunden con su hija mayor, de 23 años.
Jessica Kimber Enslow dio a luz a siete chicos pero parece que no llegara a los treinta años. A ella, el hecho se dedicar un tiempo al deporte y seguir un estilo de vida saludable parece haberle brindado la juventud eterna. Su hija mayor ya tiene 23 años y luce como su hermana.
The ship has sailed ⛵️ on a 2018 New Year’s post for me, ����♀️ but I’ll spare you my year in review, as I’m sure we’ve all seen at least 200-300 years worth of people’s lives in the past few days! �� And so here we find ourselves on a #transformationtuesday & yes, I know I’m 9 months pregnant & in labor with @codyenslow on the left, but as I’ve said before, anyone who thinks pregnancy transformations don’t count probably has never given birth! Not only do you often gain some extra fat, but a woman’s uterus stretches to 500 times it’s normal size, and then returns to its normal size within about a month! Yes, our bodies are so resilient, especially when we take care of them. I’ve realized that if you find something you love, you’re more likely to stick with it! I now know I pretty much hate plyometrics & running, but I love #weighttraining & #cardio on the elliptical. I’m done following the trends & fads that come & go. Thanks to @shaneheugly I know that any form of cardio will work & luckily for me, weight lifting will help sculpt & shape your physique nicely. ���� Here’s to achieving our goals in 2018! Happy New Year friends! ��♥️ • • • • • • #fatloss #fitnessjourney #fitmums #fitmamas #fitmoms #transformations #weightlosstips #trainlikeagirl #loveyourselfmore #abworkout #armworkout #fitspo #utahfitfam #utah #utahfitness #howtoloseweight #antiaging #postpartum #countingmacros #momswholift #momlife #pregnantlife #beachbody #bikinibody #glowup #bodyafterbaby #girlsgonesporty
A través de su Instagram, la mujer ha documentado toda su transformación fitness con rutinas de ejercicio, buena alimentación y la disciplina a través del tiempo, y desde su perfil motiva a otros a hacer lo mismo que ella. A través de fotografías del antes y el después demuestra cómo cambió su cuerpo con esfuerzo y dedicación.
MY FITNESS JOURNEY OVER THE PAST YEAR... This first pic shows the time from when I began training with @shaneheugly until today. While I still use his workouts as a basis for what I do now, since June, I’ve been eating intuitively and working out about 2 days a week instead of counting macros & working out 6 days a week. My cardio & weightlifting aren’t nearly as comprehensive. I’ve gotten a ton of questions about my @warriorfuel_supps #preworkout {CODE: jessicafit} that I take because I really feel like it’s given me a huge edge since decreasing my working out time the past 4 months by increasing my metabolism and controlling my appetite. I also have already experienced what working out the same amount of time or even more without taking it ended up like last year. I have put a timeline together of the last year or so and all the transitions and changes that have occurred with my body. Please feel free to ask any unanswered questions! ��♥️ • • • • • • #macros #gymworkouts #fitover40 #fitness #fitnessjourney #weightlossjourney #bikiniprep #bikiniathlete #iifymgirls #momswholift #fitmoms #fitmums #fitmom #fitnum #utahfitfam #utah #beachbody #thesweatlife #fitnesswomen #workouttime #fitnesslifestyle #flashbackfriday #activeliving #girlsgonesporty #dreambig #staypositive #fbfriday #fitspiration #fitnessgoals
Su aspecto llama la atención de muchos usuarios, quienes la alaban por su belleza y su buen estado físico. Pero no solo captó el interés de la gente sino hasta de algunas marcas que le pidieron que haga publicidad de productos relacionados con el fitness.
These #throwback #transformations are my absolute favorites! ������������♀️You may not be able to tell exactly how my body has changed between these two pics with but you can still see how much things have changed in a lot of ways! {ahem... bangs ��} If you want to see some of my ups & downs, particularly over the past two years, feel free to scroll on back ⏮ Also, I did do 45 minutes of cardio on the elliptical this morning, which included 20 minutes of #hiit ���� Happy #motivationmonday #mondaymotivation #transformationtuesday #transformation #nowandthen #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #weightlossgoals #fatlossjourney #weightlosstips #myfitnessjourney #fitnessmotivation #trainlikeagirl #fitover40 #fitnesstransformation #fitmoms #gymlife #postpartum #pregnancy #bodyafterbaby #utahfitfam #utahfitness #utahgram #utah #utahfitspo #utahfit #transformationmonday
Su mensaje es claro: ser mamá no debe alejarte de mantener una vida activa. El objetivo final no debe ser lucir como una joven de 20 años sino permanecer en forma, que se traduce en excelentes beneficios para la salud además de la estética.
I was SUPER EXCITED for my cardio Monday ���� to come this week since I needed to burn some of the treats I ate over the weekend. �������� This morning I did 50 minutes {20 minutes #hiit + 30 mins moderate pace} on the elliptical. And this video was last week’s #shoulderworkout I only used 3 machines, but it still made me oh so sore! ����☺️♥️ After these exercises I did 20 mins hiit & then ended with a nice stretch sesh ����♀️ 1️⃣ Machine rear delt fly 3 X 6-8 2️⃣ Single arm reverse cable fly 3 X 10-12 3️⃣ SUPERSET Machine side laterals 3 X 6-8 ➡️ with single arms 2 X 6-8 Wearing @ellieactivewear Song by Machine Gun Kelly & X Ambassadors #shoulderday #legworkout #bootybuilding #armworkout #cardio #gymworkout #fitnessmom #workoutmotivation #beachbody #girlsgonesporty #activeliving #sweatpink #fitnessgirl #powerofshe #fitnesswomen #fitnesslifestyle #workouttime #findyourstrong #youcandoit #dreambig #iworkout #workoutday #positivemood #beastmode #fitnessgoals #fitfam #ellieactivewear #jessicaenslowworkout