Mostraron sus cuerpos postparto y la imagen se viralizó en las redes
Se retrataron al natural para reflejar un proceso que atraviesan todas las flamantes madres.
Al revés de la imagen perfecta que muchas personas pretenden dar a conocer en sus redes sociales, cuatro mujeres mostraron sus cuerpos al natural luego de convertirse en madres.
De esa forma quisieron visibilizar cómo queda el cuerpo de una mujer luego de dar a luz. Y es lejos de cualquier utopía, se trata de un proceso que atraviesan todas las mujeres después de la maternidad.
Bethanie García, una madre de Arizona, Estados Unidos, quien compartió la imagen y contó que en un principio los comentarios que recibieron fueron negativos. Las tildaron de “gordas” y hasta incluso les sugerían empezar una dieta. Pero luego de ello, llegó la empatía.
Según relató, fueron muchísimas las mujeres que se sintieron identificadas y escribieron que se sentían más acompañadas. "La belleza viene de adentro, y no importa si su cuerpo tiene estrías o celulitis", dijo García. A lo que agregó: "Ahora que miro esa foto, estoy tan contenta de haberlo hecho y tan orgullosa de que estemos ayudando a tantas mamás a sentirse representadas en los medios de comunicación".
“Is this an advertisement for why women should get tummy tucks?”⠀ ⠀ “Why aren’t there any fit women in this photo? Not every postpartum body is fat and loose.”⠀ ⠀ “Why has society made it ok to bash women who bounce back yet glorify women who can’t lose weight?”⠀ ⠀ “How about dieting?”⠀ ⠀ “Posts like this bother me. Not losing the weight is a choice.”⠀ ⠀ “I’m a mother of 4 but I’m also a smokin’ hot wife because that’s my duty. No way I’d be happy or settle to look like this.”⠀ ⠀ “Photos like this tear women apart.”⠀ ⠀ “So, you’re saying that skinny women don’t have real bodies?”⠀ ⠀ Just a small sample of the comments we’ve received over the past few days since our original post went live. It’s a shame that the point has been completely missed by some of the people that have taken time out of their day to comment. (The point being: the four of us have been friends online for a long time and finally met IRL and took a last minute photo together...of our different postpartum body types...to show that all body types are beautiful.)⠀ ⠀ If you look at this photo and your first thought is “why are there no skinny women”, you have bigger issues to deal with, my friend. You can look literally anywhere: film, TV, Instagram, magazines, video games and see skinny women. Other body types are absolutely underrepresented in media and it causes women with those body types to feel less than... to feel like they’re not good enough.⠀ ⠀ I want to encourage anyone who felt the need to leave any of the above comments to dig deeper, self-reflect, gain some perspective, learn. Your comment says WAY fucking more about you than it does about us.⠀ ⠀ Be better.