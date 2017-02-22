Un grupo de adolescentes vivió momentos de pánico cuando intentó tomarse una selfie en un lago congelado del Central Park en Nueva York, el hielo se quebró y casi mueren ahogados.
La escena quedó registrada en un video que compartió la cadena CNN, en el que se pueden ver los momentos de pánico en el agua helada.
El hecho fue registrado por gente que paseaba por el lugar y dieron aviso a efectivos de seguridad que rescataron a los menores.
A group of teenagers fell through the ice in Central Park on Tuesday while taking selfies, prompting a massive rescue effort by good Samaritans and New York authorities. Luckily, they all survived. But this shocking footage, taken by a bystander while others sprang into action to help, shows the panicked moments after they plunged into the freezing water. They were taken to area hospitals, some with hypothermia.