 

Un grupo de adolescentes vivió momentos de pánico cuando intentó tomarse una selfie en un lago congelado del Central Park en Nueva York, el hielo se quebró y casi mueren ahogados.
 

La escena quedó registrada en un video que compartió la cadena CNN, en el que se pueden ver los momentos de pánico en el agua helada.
 

El hecho fue registrado por gente que paseaba por el lugar y dieron aviso a efectivos de seguridad que rescataron a los menores.
 