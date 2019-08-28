Quería batir un récord de velocidad pero murió en el intento
La piloto estadounidense y estrella de televisión Jessi Combs falleció cuando buscaba romper su propio récord.
La piloto estadounidense y estrella de televisión Jessi Combs falleció cuando buscaba romper su propio récord.
La piloto americana buscaba romper su propio récord de 640 km/h que implantó con el North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger. El año pasado intentó batir su marca y alcanzó 777 km/h antes de que un problema mecánico acabara con el intento dado que es necesario realizar dos tandas consecutivas en direcciones opuestas para establecer un récord oficial de velocidad.
Jessi Combs no solo se destacó tanto en su primera pasión que eran los autos -comenzó estudiando construcción de metales, carrera en la que también pudo adquirir renombre- como en la televisión, donde fue anfitriona de ciclos como Extreme 4x4, Overhaulin', Truck U, All Girls Garage, y el popular MythBusters, un ciclo dedicado a comprobar si algunos difundidos mitos tenían algún sesgo de verdad o no.
It may seem a little crazy to walk directly into the line of fire... those who are willing, are those who achieve great things. . . People say I’m crazy. I say thank you ;) . . . #fastestwomanonearth #almost #fasterthanfast #jetcar #afterburner #landpseed @landspeed763 #iwillgofaster #gottabreak512 #aimingfor619 #currentlyat483 #northamericaneagle #i❤️afterburners
Terry Madden, miembro del equipo de Combs, confirmó la mañana del miércoles a través de su cuenta de Instagram la muerte de la piloto, y adelantó que pronto se emitirá un comunicado oficial con los hechos.
"¡Confíen en mí, hicimos todo lo humanamente posible para salvarla! Todos ustedes van a ver cosas en las noticias, por favor, no crean en ellas... Nosotros, la familia, hemos redactado un comunicado y saldrá hoy con información más adecuada, pero los medios me despertaron y ahora necesitan a todos sus verdaderos amigos", expresó Madden, quien le dedicó un emotivo video tributo en Instagram.
So I don’t know how to say any of this but it all needs said. I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman @thejessicombs she was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her. She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know. Unfortunately we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident, I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!! I’m not ok, but she is right here keeping my going-I made her a promise that if this didn’t go well that I would make sure and do good with it, please help me with that, you are all going to see things on news please believe non of them.. we the family have drafted a release and it will come out today with more proper info, but I was just woke up by the media tracking me down and I need everyone of her true friends to do what she would want “take a deep breath, relax” and do good things with this. Please donate to nothing, I know there will be people try, we are finishing the documentary as she wished and the world will know the truth and her foundation will use those funds to do amazing things in this world and make her legacy live on properly. In the coming days her family and I will get the proper channels put together that you can then donate to that foundation but until you hear it from me wait please-I don’t want some asshole profiting off this (all ready had one try to sell us a video)... . . Love you all and thank you all for being such amazing friends to her, she dedicated her life to helping support others dreams and I promise I will continue that.