La piloto americana buscaba romper su propio récord de 640 km/h que implantó con el North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger. El año pasado intentó batir su marca y alcanzó 777 km/h antes de que un problema mecánico acabara con el intento dado que es necesario realizar dos tandas consecutivas en direcciones opuestas para establecer un récord oficial de velocidad.

Jessi Combs no solo se destacó tanto en su primera pasión que eran los autos -comenzó estudiando construcción de metales, carrera en la que también pudo adquirir renombre- como en la televisión, donde fue anfitriona de ciclos como Extreme 4x4, Overhaulin', Truck U, All Girls Garage, y el popular MythBusters, un ciclo dedicado a comprobar si algunos difundidos mitos tenían algún sesgo de verdad o no.

Terry Madden, miembro del equipo de Combs, confirmó la mañana del miércoles a través de su cuenta de Instagram la muerte de la piloto, y adelantó que pronto se emitirá un comunicado oficial con los hechos.

"¡Confíen en mí, hicimos todo lo humanamente posible para salvarla! Todos ustedes van a ver cosas en las noticias, por favor, no crean en ellas... Nosotros, la familia, hemos redactado un comunicado y saldrá hoy con información más adecuada, pero los medios me despertaron y ahora necesitan a todos sus verdaderos amigos", expresó Madden, quien le dedicó un emotivo video tributo en Instagram.