Las fotos que Jim Hutton le tomó a Freddie Mercury el 28 de agosto de 1991 fueron sus últimas fotos conocidas. Tres meses después, el 24 de noviembre de 1991, el ídolo fallecía a los 45 años por una bronconeumonía afectada por el Sida.

"Ese verano Freddie posó para una cámara por última vez, la mía. Sucedió así. Estaba en el jardín fotografiando algunas de las flores en plena floración y Freddie caminó hacia mí", cuenta Hutton en un texto publicado en la cuenta de Instagram del club de fans del cantante.

"Quería que retrocediera, para que no fuera un primer plano. Luego posó mientras yo tomaba cuatro fotos, y sacó una sonrisa para cada una. Estaba tan pálido que sabía que no se veía lo mejor posible, pero no me importó; de todas las fotos que tengo de Freddie, ésas son las que más amo", cuenta.