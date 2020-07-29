Se disfrazan con la ropa que se olvidan en su lavandería
Los dueños del local se divierten poniéndose las prendas que son olvidadas.
Wan-Ji Chang, de 83 años, y Sho-Er Hsu, de 84, son dueños de una lavandería, Wan Sho Laundry, que se encuentra en la ciudad de Taichung, Taiwán. La adorable pareja de ancianos a veces encuentra ropa dejada por clientes que no regresan para reclamarla. Entonces, se divierten un poco con los artículos que quedan.
如果今天還是秀娥氣勢贏，那我就會告訴萬吉，說應觀眾要求，必須出一篇秀娥特輯！ 前幾天VOGUE的文章說到：「有一種愛叫萬吉和秀娥的愛❤️」，這是什麼愛？其實孫子也不知道，但當有人把整套好看的西裝送洗未取，拿來給兩人穿上，就算這次沒有相視而笑，就算衣服來自不同主人，也還是會覺得是情侶裝，這應該就是愛吧？ ����萬吉（身長160） 成套西裝：至少20年以上未取成套雙排扣白西裝 內搭：8年以上未取布達佩斯紀念T（已找到新主人） 腰帶：萬吉的領帶 ����秀娥（身長155） 成套西裝：至少15年以上未取全套卡其西裝 內搭：3年未取白t恤 ��溫馨提醒｜洗衣服請記得拿、認同請分享❤️ These old clothes have been abandoned by customers at the laundry for years. Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can't bear to see them overwhelmed with bore everyday. So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothings can transformed into trendy outfits! ��A friendly reminder｜Don't forget to pick up your laundry.
La pareja disfruta de disfrazarse con lo que sea que encuentren y los resultados suelen ser muy elegantes. En las últimas semanas, la pareja se ha convertido en sensación de Instagram, acumulando 269 mil seguidores gracias a sus divertidas y vanguardistas travesuras.
你看看，秀娥的臉真的很會擺！ 整理找到2件被遺忘的Adidas，所以今天嘗試兩個人年輕時也沒穿過的運動型態！也是店裡比較意外居然會被遺忘的年輕款式（？）結果萬吉秀娥還是輕鬆駕馭��從櫃檯把阿公發呆的椅子拉出來讓他們坐著，結果秀娥自己擺了這樣的pose?! ����萬吉 上衣：主人已領取 褲子：萬吉私服—洗衣服時穿的工作褲 ����秀娥 上衣：5年以上未取女白T 外套：2年以上未取Adidas 棒球外套 褲子：阿嬤私服，年代自己都忘了 ��溫馨提醒｜洗衣服請記得拿、認同請分享❤️ These old clothes have been abandoned by customers at the laundry for years. Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can't bear to see them overwhelmed with bore everyday. So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothings can transformed into trendy outfits! ��A friendly reminder｜Don't forget to pick up your laundry.
La pareja dijo que sus diversos clientes dejaron aproximadamente 300 piezas de ropa en casi 60 años, dándoles un guardarropa completamente nuevo lleno de artículos extraños y extravagantes.
一樣的衣服換一件裙子、一樣的褲子換一件衣服，再加上秀娥一個新的態度，就成了不同的萬吉����和秀娥���� 萬吉很謝謝大家關心！藏起來的右手努力康復中！ ����萬吉（身長160） 襯衫：至少6年未取花襯衫 內衣：萬吉日常白內衣 褲子：萬吉私服工作短褲 ����秀娥（身長155） 上衣：8年未取紀念T(已找到新主人) 領巾：再度由被遺棄的手帕擔綱 裙子：再度由秀娥30年私服擔綱 ��溫馨提醒｜洗衣服請記得拿、認同請分享❤️ These old clothes have been abandoned by customers at the laundry for years. Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can't bear to see them overwhelmed with bore everyday. So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothings can transformed into trendy outfits! ��A friendly reminder｜Don't forget to pick up your laundry.
Se inspiraron para comenzar a disfrazarse con su nieto, Reef Chang, de 31 años. Y en realidad no se dieron cuenta de que su divertida cuenta de Instagram se había vuelto viral hasta que comenzaron a ser reconocidos en la calle. Lamentablemente, entre los cientos de piezas de ropa que quedan, aún no se han encontrado con ninguna etiqueta de diseñador.
Grandson Reef explicó: 'No hay marcas de diseñador, solo ropa vintage de segunda mano. 'Los más geniales son probablemente ropa de disfraces. Son muy exclusivos de su dueño y de alguna manera se olvidaron de recuperarlos. "Debieron haberse ido por ellos por alguna razón y es interesante para mis abuelos descubrir las historias detrás de la ropa".