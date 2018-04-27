"Hot dudes reading" o "chicos sexys leyendo" es un éxito en Instagram: las imágenes de hombres apuestos con un libro entre sus manos causan furor entre los habitantes de Barcelona.

 

 

 

Sin embargo, la idea de este perfil nació originalmente en la ciudad de Nueva York, hace poco más de 2 años: fotos tomadas espontáneamente en el tren, colectivo o subterráneo retratan a los lectores más atractivos de La Gran Manzana.

 

 

 

Hotdudesreading obtuvo tanto reconocimiento que hasta editaron un libro y un calendario. La edición parisina de "Chicos sexys leyendo" ya está en carrera y no podía faltar la versión barcelonesa. La mayoría de las fotos de estos chicos es tomada en calles y transportes públicos con algún material de lectura entre sus manos.

 

 

 

A pesar de que las fotografías son tomadas sin permiso, los protagonistas de ellas nunca se han quejado y, hasta se han etiquetado, encantados de formar parte de esta iniciativa. "Pasaron 2 años, 200 fotos y ningún problema" afirma Marta, miembro del grupo creador de este perfil.

 