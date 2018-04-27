"Hot dudes reading" o "chicos sexys leyendo" es un éxito en Instagram: las imágenes de hombres apuestos con un libro entre sus manos causan furor entre los habitantes de Barcelona.
This skateboarding babe is getting my heart pumping and my wheels turning. I’m always on the hunt for an athletic intellectual who knows his way around Dickens AND has a long list of limb-twisting moves in his pocket. All I need is one more stop on this train and I’ll have him convinced to do his next grab, slide and grind trick on me. #SlowGrindinOnThatRail #hotdudesreading
Sin embargo, la idea de este perfil nació originalmente en la ciudad de Nueva York, hace poco más de 2 años: fotos tomadas espontáneamente en el tren, colectivo o subterráneo retratan a los lectores más atractivos de La Gran Manzana.
I spy with my little eye... America’s culinary cutie #queereye’s @antoni. While he may keep it simple in the kitchen, I'm guessing he's saving the complicated stuff for more private chambers. Anyone that can keep a hungry pack of firemen satisfied with their hotdog recipe must have a secret sauce. #MaybeItsTheBuns? #hotdudesreading
Hotdudesreading obtuvo tanto reconocimiento que hasta editaron un libro y un calendario. La edición parisina de "Chicos sexys leyendo" ya está en carrera y no podía faltar la versión barcelonesa. La mayoría de las fotos de estos chicos es tomada en calles y transportes públicos con algún material de lectura entre sus manos.
It’s finally fall in NYC, and everyone won’t stop talking about #PSLs, leather weather and cuffing season. But fall can go F itself, because you don’t get sights like this unless it’s summer. The only thing I want to cuff is this one to that barricade and rock his world until it’s Groundhog Day. #AgainAndAgainAndAgainAndAgain #hotdudesreading #hdrfangram
A pesar de que las fotografías son tomadas sin permiso, los protagonistas de ellas nunca se han quejado y, hasta se han etiquetado, encantados de formar parte de esta iniciativa. "Pasaron 2 años, 200 fotos y ningún problema" afirma Marta, miembro del grupo creador de este perfil.
Just heard ANOTHER snow storm is heading to the east coast, but I’m not paying it any mind, thanks to this sexy Spring Breaker. Time to switch on my SAD lamp, sink into bed and dream about vacationing with him…getting close, gripping the pole and stroking with all my might...and that’s just us kayaking. Wait till I get to the surfboarding part. #GraininOnThatWood #HDRfangram #hotdudesreading