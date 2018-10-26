Harper Yeats tiene cinco meses y en los últimos tres meses visitó 50 estados de Estados Unidos. 

Sus padres Cindy Lim y Tristan Yeats, contaron su historia a través de Instagram. La pareja quería visitar los estados que no habían visto, como un objetivo personal y familiar.

La idea fue un éxito y los llevó a recorrer en auto Hawaii, Alaska, Vermont, Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan y cada rincón de Estados Unidos en apenas unas semanas.

Sus próximos objetivos son aparecer en el Récord Guinness y viajar a Australia, el país de origen de la pareja. 