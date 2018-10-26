Una bebé recorre diferentes estados de EEUU para tener su Récord Guinness
Podría convertirse en un récord por ser la más pequeña en visitar varios estados.
Harper Yeats tiene cinco meses y en los últimos tres meses visitó 50 estados de Estados Unidos.
Sus padres Cindy Lim y Tristan Yeats, contaron su historia a través de Instagram. La pareja quería visitar los estados que no habían visto, como un objetivo personal y familiar.
La idea fue un éxito y los llevó a recorrer en auto Hawaii, Alaska, Vermont, Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan y cada rincón de Estados Unidos en apenas unas semanas.
Sus próximos objetivos son aparecer en el Récord Guinness y viajar a Australia, el país de origen de la pareja.
Happy Friday! I thought I’d kick off the weekend with a #FridayIntroduction so here goes - this is me with Daddy and Mummy. Daddy and Mummy are from Canberra, Australia but I’m a Canadian �� ••• Daddy is usually a Civil Engineer and Mummy is usually a lawyer but right now, we are being a full time travelling family. When I was born, Daddy and Mummy took leave from their jobs and decided to take me on an epic holiday to visit all 50 US states. We didn’t know it when we started out, but it turns out this could make me the youngest person to do it - so now we have made it our mission to make sure we complete our journey. We are almost halfway through our holiday and in a few days we will be halfway through all of the states! It’s a really exciting time but mostly we are just having a lot of fun spending time as a family and making memories all across this beautiful country. ••• Now we would love to know who you are! Let us know where you’re from and, if you have a little or littles like me, how old they are �� // @harper.yeats @tristanyeats @cindytjlim @uplateblog // #hmsyeats #babyyeats #uplatefamily