Una campaña alienta a las mujeres a no depilarse durante enero
La mentora de la movida lo definió como un experimento para que las mujeres se unan y se animen a dejarse el vello.
#repost Image by @pelyagudo Too much time is spent on teaching girls to worry about what the world thinks of them. All around the world there are magazines, books, films, celebrities, adverts etc, etc...Constantly reminding women how to look, what to do and who to be. All to bring more pleasure and acceptance to the eyes of society. These influences remind us that we can never be satisfied; they depict and create our flaws and insecurities, when the real flaw of ours is how we don't love our naked and un-pampered selves, for just the way they are. Januhairy, is a project to help women feel they are in a safe space to be able to challenge the embedded norms of shaving. It's an experiment for people taking part, and the people viewing the process. The sponsorship money goes to Body Gossip's education program, aiming to change young minds and their views on their bodies.
Un movimiento que promueve la aceptación del vello corporal entre las mujeres se ha puesto en marcha en Reino Unido coincidiendo con el nuevo año. Ha sido bautizado con nombre de ‘januhairy’, un juego de palabras en inglés de “peludo” y “enero” y anima a las mujeres a no depilarse el cuerpo durante todo el mes de enero desafiando este tabú social en un acto de positividad del cuerpo.
La idea partió de Laura Jackson, una estudiante de 21 años de tercer curso de arte dramático de la universidad de Exeter. Lo define como un experimento para que las mujeres se unan y se animen las unas a las otras para dejarse crecer el pelo.
“La aceptación del vello en la mujer es aún un predicamento, se nos muestra seguras con las piernas lisas, las cejas arregladas, las axilas depiladas, como si verdadero pelo de nuestro cuerpo fuera feo y desagradable”, se queja. Y añade: “Estamos tan acostumbradas a depilarnos el cuerpo que nos sentimos extrañas con nuestro verdadero yo”.
Hi I'm Laura, the gal behind Januhairy! I thought I would write a little about my experiences and how Januhairy came about... I grew out my body hair for a performance as part of my drama degree in May 2018. There had been some parts that were challenging for me, and others that really opened my eyes to the taboo of body hair on a woman. After a few weeks of getting used to it, I started to like my natural hair. I also started to like the lack of uncomfortable episodes of shaving. Though I felt liberated and more confident in myself, some people around me didn't understand why I didn't shave/didn't agree with it. I realised that there is still so much more for us to do to be able to accept one another fully and truly. Then I thought of Januhairy and thought I would try it out. It's a start at least . . . I have had a lot of support from my friends and family! Even though I had to explain why I was doing it to a lot of them which was surprising, and again, the reason why this is important to do! When I first started growing my body hair my mum asked me "Is it you just being lazy or are you trying to prove a point?" . . . why should we be called lazy if we don't want to shave? And why do we have to be proving a point? After talking to her about it and helping her understand, she saw how weird it was that she asked those questions. If we do something/see the same things, over and over again it becomes normal. She is now going to join in with Januhairy and grow out her own body hair which is a big challenge for her as well as many women who are getting involved. Of course a good challenge! This isn't an angry campaign for people who don't see how normal body hair is, but more an empowering project for everyone to understand more about their views on themselves and others. This picture was taken a few months ago. Now I am joining in with Januhairy, starting the growing process again along with the other wonderful women who have signed up! Progress pictures/descriptions from our gals will be posted throughout the month.
"There is nothing more rare, nor more beautiful, than a woman being unapologetically herself; comfortable in her perfect imperfection. To me, that is the true essence of beauty."~Steve Maraboli • • • @i_am_morgie~ "…Imagine if everyone just decided that today was the day they loved themselves and embraced every part of them selves. Accepting and loving your body and your "flaws" because you know they are what makes you who you are. If you are focused on being true to yourself in every moment, you are less concerned what others think, which will lead to peace of mind. When you have nothing to hide and you can freely be yourself, there is a profound peace/confidence you will emanate to the world that will inspire others."�� • • • All the girls joining in januhairy are shaving off their body hair on New Year's Eve (Monday 31st) ready to kick start the new year with a new challenge! We have many women who have signed up for this charity project so far, from the age range of 16-60!
HAPPY JANUHAIRY Januhairy is a project for women to challenge social norms and grow out their body hair for the month of January, all to raise money for Body Gossips education program. Women have signed up from around the world including Spain, Germany, Russia, USA, Canada and lots of women dotted around England, ready to kick-start the new year with a new challenge. Today is day one of Januhairy! Let's do this, girls… Attached in the bio is the sponsorship form. All money raised will go towards Body Gossips Education program- aiming to change young minds and their views on their bodies! Please donate for as much as you can as even the smallest amount of money you can spare will make an enormous difference for this fantastic charity! There will also be a prize for the largest sponsor! Let's start 2019 the right way!