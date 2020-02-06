Ya separada de Joker, Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) se une al Canario negro, Cazadora y Reneé Montoya para salvar a una joven llamada Cass de las garras del nefastamente narcisista Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor) y su asistente Zsasz.

TÍTULO: Aves de presa

TÍTULO ORIGINAL: Birds of Prey

TITULO ALTERNATIVO: Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

DIRECCIÓN: Cathy Yan.

ACTORES: Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor.

ACTORES SECUNDARIOS: Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Chris Messina, Rosie Perez.

GUIÓN: Christina Hodson.

FOTOGRAFÍA: Matthew Libatique.

PRODUCCIÓN: Margot Robbie.

GÉNERO: Policial , Aventuras, Acción.

ORIGEN: Estados Unidos.

DURACIÓN: 109 Minutos

Cinemacenter



2D Castellano Sala Turbo: 18.00 - 20.20 - 22.40

2D Castellano: 16.40 - 19.00 - 21.20 - 23.40



CPM Espacio San Juan



2D Castellano: 16.45 - 18.50 - 20.55 - 22.45 - 23.00 trasnoche viernes y sábado 01.00 - 01.10



Play Cinema



2D Castellano: 16.10 - 17.10 - 18.10 - 19.20

2D Subtitulado: 20.10 - 21.15 - 22.20 - 23.20 trasnoche viernes y sábado 00.30 - 01.20