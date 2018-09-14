 

Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin se casaron este jueves en Nueva York, a solo dos meses de anunciar su compromiso, afirmó People.

 

“Lo hicieron sin escuchar a nadie", señalaron desde la publicación. El cantante le habría dicho a la modelo: "No puedo esperar para casarme contigo, bebé".

 

Ellos se casaron solo por civil, pero van a tener una boda religiosa con su familia y amigos en el corto plazo.

 