 

La última vez que Melanie Griffith había sido fotografiada en público fue en febrero. Ahora, la actriz de 60 años, reapareció y generó sorpresa y sospechas.

 

Desde que se separó de Antonio Banderas, la rubia está bastante alejada de los reflectores. Sólo se la ve cada tanto en algún estreno con sus hijos.

 

 

Pero ahora, Melanie es la protagonista de una sesión de fotos para el número de septiembre de la revista InStyle en su edición estadounidense.

 

 

La propia publicación compartió en su cuenta de Instagram dos imágenes del reportaje de la sesión de fotos, titulado Boss Lady. Griffith también lo compartió en sus redes agradeciendo a la revista.

 

Las fotografías ya recorren el mundo y la gente se pregunta: ¿Mucha cirugía? ¿Mucho botox? ¿Mucho Photoshop?

 

Fuente: TN Show