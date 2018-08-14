Melanie Griffith reapareció con un rostro irreconocible
La actriz realizó una sesión de fotos para la revista Instyle y generó sorpresa.
La actriz realizó una sesión de fotos para la revista Instyle y generó sorpresa.
La última vez que Melanie Griffith había sido fotografiada en público fue en febrero. Ahora, la actriz de 60 años, reapareció y generó sorpresa y sospechas.
Desde que se separó de Antonio Banderas, la rubia está bastante alejada de los reflectores. Sólo se la ve cada tanto en algún estreno con sus hijos.
After taking time off to care for her children, Hollywood siren Melanie Griffith is sexy, single, and ready for her next act. But would she try a dating app? “No, Jesus. Tinder or something would just be so tacky, I think,” she told @mhmakesithappen with a smirk. “I think I can find someone on my own. But if you know of anybody, please tell me.” She may be looking for love, but probably not marriage again. “I really don’t think it’s relevant for anyone anymore. But especially if you’re 60 and you have four kids and you’re living the life you’ve always wanted. Then why get married? It’s, like, I would love to fall in love and have a romance, a relationship, but I haven’t. I keep looking. I’ve had a couple of lovers but not a relationship.” More from @MelanieGriffith at the link in bio. I Photographed by @robbiefimmano
Pero ahora, Melanie es la protagonista de una sesión de fotos para el número de septiembre de la revista InStyle en su edición estadounidense.
Although it’s been three decades since the movie, @MelanieGriffith will always remain Tess from Working Girl: sexy, determined, and a poster child for outmaneuvering misogynist pigs way before the #MeToo era. The issue of toppling the patriarchy remains crazy resonant today. “I knew not to ever let somebody take advantage of me. And I was stupid. I’m not saying any of those girls are stupid, but I was aware of what was possible,” she tells @mhmakesithappen in our September issue. The resilience is still an important quality of hers today. “I was a tough chick. I wouldn’t do something if I didn’t want to do it.” Read her full interview at the link in bio. I Photographed by @robbiefimmano
La propia publicación compartió en su cuenta de Instagram dos imágenes del reportaje de la sesión de fotos, titulado Boss Lady. Griffith también lo compartió en sus redes agradeciendo a la revista.
Las fotografías ya recorren el mundo y la gente se pregunta: ¿Mucha cirugía? ¿Mucho botox? ¿Mucho Photoshop?
Fuente: TN Show