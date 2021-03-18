Ambientada en los años 80s. El mayor deseo de Diana Prince parece ser tener devuelta a Steve Trevor. Esto inexplicablemente parece haberse convertido en realidad, pero la enfrentará a dos nuevos villanos: Max Lord (Pedro Pascal) y Cheetah (Kristen Wiig).
TÍTULO: Mujer Maravilla 2
TÍTULO ORIGINAL: Wonder Woman 1984
TÍTULO ALTERNATIVO: Mujer Maravilla 1984
DIRECCIÓN: Patty Jenkins.
ACTORES: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig.
ACTORES SECUNDARIOS: Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, Gabriella Wilde.
GUIÓN: Patty Jenkins.
FOTOGRAFÍA: Matthew Jensen.
MÚSICA: Hans Zimmer.
PRODUCCIÓN: Zack Snyder.
GÉNERO: Comic , Aventuras , Acción .
ORIGEN: Estados Unidos.
DURACIÓN: 151 Minutos
CALIFICACIÓN: Apta mayores de 13 años
Play Cinema
2D Cast: 17:40, 20:30, 22:00 hs.
2D Sub: 23:20 hs.