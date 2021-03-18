Ambientada en los años 80s. El mayor deseo de Diana Prince parece ser tener devuelta a Steve Trevor. Esto inexplicablemente parece haberse convertido en realidad, pero la enfrentará a dos nuevos villanos: Max Lord (Pedro Pascal) y Cheetah (Kristen Wiig).

TÍTULO: Mujer Maravilla 2

TÍTULO ORIGINAL: Wonder Woman 1984

TÍTULO ALTERNATIVO: Mujer Maravilla 1984

DIRECCIÓN: Patty Jenkins.

ACTORES: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig.

ACTORES SECUNDARIOS: Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, Gabriella Wilde.

GUIÓN: Patty Jenkins.

FOTOGRAFÍA: Matthew Jensen.

MÚSICA: Hans Zimmer.

PRODUCCIÓN: Zack Snyder.

GÉNERO: Comic , Aventuras , Acción .

ORIGEN: Estados Unidos.

DURACIÓN: 151 Minutos

CALIFICACIÓN: Apta mayores de 13 años

Play Cinema

2D Cast: 17:40, 20:30, 22:00 hs.
2D Sub: 23:20 hs.
 

cine