#Indoretemple Collapse: A major accident has taken place on Ramnavami in the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple of Indore, #MadhyaPradesh. 13 people have died due to the collapse of the roof of this temple#RamNavami #RamaNavami #ramnavami2023 pic.twitter.com/1vMPl8E8xo