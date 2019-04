1 de 22 | ()

4 de 22 | Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez is seen outside Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas - Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez is seen outside Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota", in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins (REUTERS, X03739)

6 de 22 | Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido shakes hands with a military member near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country (REUTERS, X03739)

7 de 22 | Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez stands next to a military member near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas - Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez stands next to a military member near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota", in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins (REUTERS, X03739)

9 de 22 | Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez talks to the media outside Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas - Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez talks to the media outside Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota", in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins (REUTERS, X03739)

10 de 22 | A woman reacts to tear gas near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas - A woman reacts to tear gas near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota", in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES - NARCH/NARCH30 (REUTERS, X80002)

11 de 22 | Tear gas floats in the air near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas - Tear gas floats in the air near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota", in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES - NARCH/NARCH30 (REUTERS, X80002)

13 de 22 | A military member looks on near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas - A military member looks on near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota", in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES - NARCH/NARCH30 (REUTERS, X80002)

14 de 22 | A military member aims a weapon near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas - A military member aims a weapon near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota", in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES - NARCH/NARCH30 (REUTERS, X80002)

15 de 22 | People run away from tear gas near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas - People run away from tear gas near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota", in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES - NARCH/NARCH30 (REUTERS, X80002)

16 de 22 | Military members stand near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas - Military members stand near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota", in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES - NARCH/NARCH30 (REUTERS, X80002)

17 de 22 | Military members place a blue arm band near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas - Military members place a blue arm band near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota", in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES - NARCH/NARCH30 (REUTERS, X80002)

18 de 22 | Tear gas floats in the air near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas - Tear gas floats in the air near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota", in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins (REUTERS, X03739)

19 de 22 | A military member uses his phone near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas - A military member uses his phone near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota", in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins (REUTERS, X03739)

20 de 22 | People react to tear gas near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas - People react to tear gas near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota", in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins (REUTERS, X03739)

21 de 22 | A military member throws a tear gas canister near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas - A military member throws a tear gas canister near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota", in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins (REUTERS, X03739)