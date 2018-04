1 de 16 | AWARD WINNER: Pulitzer for Feature Photography - Rohingya refugees try to take shelter from torrential rain as they are held by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) after illegally crossing the border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh, August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain TO FIND ALL PICTURES SEARCH REUTERS PULITZER (REUTERS, X03850, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

2 de 16 | AWARD WINNER: Pulitzer for Feature Photography - Mohammed Shoaib, 7, who was shot in his chest before crossing the border from Myanmar in August, is held by his father outside a medical centre near Cox (REUTERS, X90166, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

3 de 16 | AWARD WINNER: Pulitzer for Feature Photography - Rohingya refugees scramble for aid at a camp in Cox (REUTERS, X90204, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

4 de 16 | AWARD WINNER: Pulitzer for Feature Photography - Rohingya refugee children fly improvised kites at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox (REUTERS, X90027, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

5 de 16 | AWARD WINNER: Pulitzer for Feature Photography - People gather under heavy rain around bodies of Rohingya refugees after the boat they were using to flee violence in Myanmar capsized off Inani Beach near Cox (REUTERS, X90027, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

6 de 16 | AWARD WINNER: Pulitzer for Feature Photography - Betel leaves cover the face of 11-month-old Rohingya refugee Abdul Aziz whose wrapped body lay in his family shelter after he died battling high fever and sever cough at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox (REUTERS, X90027, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

7 de 16 | AWARD WINNER: Pulitzer for Feature Photography - Rohingya refugees are reflected in rain water along an embankment next to paddy fields after fleeing from Myanmar into Palang Khali, near Cox (REUTERS, X03696, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

8 de 16 | AWARD WINNER: Pulitzer for Feature Photography - The remains of a burned Rohingya village is seen in this aerial photograph near Maungdaw, north of Rakhine State, Myanmar September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun TO FIND ALL PICTURES SEARCH REUTERS PULITZER (REUTERS, X02594, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

9 de 16 | AWARD WINNER: Pulitzer for Feature Photography - Bodies of Rohingya refugees, who died when their boat capsized while fleeing Myanmar, are placed in a local madrasa in Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox (REUTERS, X90027, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

10 de 16 | AWARD WINNER: Pulitzer for Feature Photography - A security officer attempts to control Rohingya refugees waiting to receive aid in Cox (REUTERS, X90204, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

11 de 16 | AWARD WINNER: Pulitzer for Feature Photography - Rohingya siblings fleeing violence hold one another as they cross the Naf River along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi TO FIND ALL PICTURES SEARCH REUTERS PULITZER (REUTERS, X90166, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

12 de 16 | AWARD WINNER: Pulitzer for Feature Photography - An exhausted Rohingya refugee fleeing violence in Myanmar cries for help from others crossing into Palang Khali, near Cox (REUTERS, X03696, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

13 de 16 | AWARD WINNER: Pulitzer for Feature Photography - Hamida, a Rohingya refugee woman, weeps as she holds her 40-day-old son after he died as their boat capsized before arriving on shore in Shah Porir Dwip, Teknaf, Bangladesh, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain TO FIND ALL PICTURES SEARCH REUTERS PULITZER - TMPOUT (REUTERS, X03850, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

14 de 16 | AWARD WINNER: Pulitzer for Feature Photography - Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River with an improvised raft to reach to Bangladesh in Teknaf, Bangladesh, November 12, 2017. Picture taken November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain TO FIND ALL PICTURES SEARCH REUTERS PULITZER (REUTERS, X03850, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

15 de 16 | AWARD WINNER: Pulitzer for Feature Photography - Smoke is seen on the Myanmar border as Rohingya refugees walk on the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal, in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh September 11, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui TO FIND ALL PICTURES SEARCH REUTERS PULITZER (REUTERS, X90172, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)