Gondolas are seen in the flooded Riva degli Schiavoni in front of the San Giorgio church during a high-water (Acqua Alta) alert in Venice on October 29, 2018. - The flooding, caused by a convergence of high tides and a strong Sirocco wind, reached around 150 centimetres on October 29.

People walk on footbridges in the flooded Riva degli Schiavoni, St Mark Square during a high-water (Acqua Alta) alert in Venice on October 29, 2018. - The flooding, caused by a convergence of high tides and a strong Sirocco wind, reached around 150 centimetres on October 29.

A man walks in the flooded St. Mark

People walk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy October 29, 2018

A man sits on a chair in the flooded St. Mark Square during a high-water (Acqua Alta) alert in Venice on October 29, 2018. - The flooding, caused by a convergence of high tides and a strong Sirocco wind, reached around 150 centimetres on October 29, 2018.

Tourists walk in the flooded Riva degli Schiavoni during a high-water (Acqua Alta) alert in Venice on October 29, 2018. - The flooding, caused by a convergence of high tides and a strong Sirocco wind, reached around 150 centimetres on October 29, 2018

People walk on footbridges in the flooded St Mark Square during a high-water (Acqua Alta) alert in Venice on October 29, 2018. - The flooding, caused by a convergence of high tides and a strong Sirocco wind, reached around 150 centimetres on October 29.

A couple walk in the flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy October 29, 2018.

A view of flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy October 29, 2018.

Seis regiones de Italia se encuentran en alerta roja por tormentas - Un tendero achica agua de su tienda en Venecia, Italia, hoy, 29 de octubre de 2018. Seis regiones italianas están en alerta roja por el fuerte temporal y las intensas lluvias que están azotando el país en las últimas horas y que han provocado el cierre de escuelas, varias carreteras y algunas conexiones ferroviarias.

People walk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy October 29, 2018

Seis regiones de Italia se encuentran en alerta roja por tormentas - Una turista pasea por una inundada plaza de San Marcos en Venecia, Italia, hoy, 29 de octubre de 2018. Seis regiones italianas están en alerta roja por el fuerte temporal y las intensas lluvias que están azotando el país en las últimas horas y que han provocado el cierre de escuelas, varias carreteras y algunas conexiones ferroviarias.

A woman removes water from a shop in a flooded street of Venice, Italy, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, as, according to city officials, 70 percent of the lagoon city has been flooded by waters rising 149 centimeters (more than 58 1/2 inches) above sea level. Venice frequently floods when high winds push in water from the lagoon, but Monday

People stand in a flooded street of Venice, Italy, backdropped by St. Marks Basilica bell tower, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, as, according to city officials, 70 percent of the lagoon city has been flooded by waters rising 149 centimeters (more than 58 1/2 inches) above sea level. Venice frequently floods when high winds push in water from the lagoon, but Monday