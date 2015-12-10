El movimiento telúrico que alcanzó una magnitud de 7,6 en la escala de Richter y tuvo como epicentro 67 kilómetros al Noroeste de la comuna de Melinka en la Región chilena de Aysén, según reportó el Centro Sismológico Nacional, afectó 5 regiones del país vecino.

 

Hasta el momento, poco se ha dicho sobre sus consecuencias, pero comenzaron a trascender imágenes de las grandes grietas formadas en las rutas.

 

 

Fuente: La Tercera

Sismo en Chile