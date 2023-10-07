Las imágenes del terror en el ataque de Hamas y la respuesta de Israel
En Israel reportaron al menos 41 muertos. En Palestina, 161.
En Israel reportaron al menos 41 muertos. En Palestina, 161.
Israel afirmó hoy que el país "está en guerra" tras el sorpresivo ataque por tierra, mar y aire de milicianos palestinos, que incluye la captura de soldados y civiles en localidades fronterizas, y aseguró que el movimiento Hamas, que gobierna la Franja de Gaza, pagará "un precio sin precedentes".
Hamas aseguró que disparó 5.500 cohetes a territorio israelí.
LATEST: Hamas fires a barrage of rockets ���� towards Israel #Israel #Palestine #Hamas #طوفان_الأقصى #حماس pic.twitter.com/fWqRRyW1yR— Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) October 7, 2023
Mujeres y niños israelíes fueron arrastrados a Gaza por militantes de Hamas.
Hamas cowards take Israeli women and children hostage.— Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) October 7, 2023
They have no honor and know only hate.
We celebrate life, they celebrate death.#Israel pic.twitter.com/A0eFJmWaB4
Los altavoces de las mezquitas de toda Jerusalén estuvieron llamando a los musulmanes a levantarse y librar una "Guerra Santa" contra Israel.
�� BREAKING - Loudspeakers from mosques across Jerusalem are calling on Muslims to rise up and wage a "Holy War" against Israel. ��— Usman Sidhu Official (@usmansidhuoffic) October 7, 2023
Takbeer
Allah Hu Akbar#PalestinianLivesMatter #Gaza #Palestine #Jerusalem #Islamic #Lebanon #Iran #hamas #Jihad#طوفان_الأقصى#فلسطين #Lebanonnews… pic.twitter.com/ih3k1PoAkw
La posterior ofensiva israelí fue más fuerte todavía. Hasta ahora, los servicios de emergencias israelíes informaron que al menos 40 personas murieron y al menos 779 personas resultaron heridas. La parte palestina, en tanto, comunicó que hay al menos 161 fallecidos y 931 heridos por la respuesta israelí en la Franja de Gaza.
This is Gaza right now. You won’t see Israel parading bodies around the streets because they vaporise them instead. Israel have murdered 40 children so far this way this year. Where is the condemnation. pic.twitter.com/xgxQVsNpcj— Common Cents (@Reunify32) October 7, 2023
La Fuerza Aérea Israelí destruyó la 'Torre Palestina' en Gaza, afiliada a Hamás.
Israeli Air Force destroyed the 'Palestine Tower' in Gaza affiliated with Hamas.— Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) October 7, 2023
The mainstream media show this and present Israel as if we are the bad guys, forgetting that Hamas fired today 4000 rockets into Israeli cities, kidnapped and murdered civilians. pic.twitter.com/WtPBITSElv