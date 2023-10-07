Israel afirmó hoy que el país "está en guerra" tras el sorpresivo ataque por tierra, mar y aire de milicianos palestinos, que incluye la captura de soldados y civiles en localidades fronterizas, y aseguró que el movimiento Hamas, que gobierna la Franja de Gaza, pagará "un precio sin precedentes".

Hamas aseguró que disparó 5.500 cohetes a territorio israelí.

Mujeres y niños israelíes fueron arrastrados a Gaza por militantes de Hamas.

Los altavoces de las mezquitas de toda Jerusalén estuvieron llamando a los musulmanes a levantarse y librar una "Guerra Santa" contra Israel.

La posterior ofensiva israelí fue más fuerte todavía. Hasta ahora, los servicios de emergencias israelíes informaron que al menos 40 personas murieron y al menos 779 personas resultaron heridas. La parte palestina, en tanto, comunicó que hay al menos 161 fallecidos y 931 heridos por la respuesta israelí en la Franja de Gaza. 

La Fuerza Aérea Israelí destruyó la 'Torre Palestina' en Gaza, afiliada a Hamás.

 

ataque masivo de hamas a israel